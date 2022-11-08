Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
A Netflix thriller shot past ‘Rings of Power’, ‘House of the Dragon’ to nab top spot on streaming rankings
Netflix is back in the absolute number one across streaming, putting the sword to two major fantasy franchises by channeling their true crime strengths with The Watcher. The Watcher has toppled both Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power and HBO Max’s House of the Dragon, proving the original is sometimes the best when it comes to streaming. According to the latest Nielsen ratings, The Watcher saw a ridiculous 2.3 billion minutes viewed in the last week, firing it well and truly ahead of all its competition.
ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
‘The English’ reviews: Emily Blunt elevates ‘visual knockout’; predicted to earn her 7th Golden Globe nomination
On November 11, 2022, Amazon Prime Video released “The English,” a throwback to the Westerns of yesteryear that follows a woman as she seeks revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. SAG Award winner Emily Blunt stars in the series with Chaske Spencer, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones and Ciaran Hinds. The six-part drama was written and directed by Emmy nominee Hugo Blick. With a score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has garnered accolades amongst the majority of the critics. The consensus reads, “A visual knockout elevated by Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer’s...
ComicBook
Andor: Andy Serkis Reacts To His Final Moment in Episode 10
Star Wars fans are loving the tenth episode of Andor, "No Way Out," which might be the last we see of Andy Serkis in the series. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. However, he's playing a whole new character in Andor named Kino Loy. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After last week's episode, Kino decided to join Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) prison escape plan, and they helped most of their fellow inmates get out of Narkina 5. However, it was revealed at the end of the episode that Kino couldn't swim, and he was left behind. Serkis recently spoke to Collider about delivering his final line, "I can't swim."
wegotthiscovered.com
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
AdWeek
The Crown Season 5 Delivers More Than 1 Million U.K. Viewers on First Day
Season 5 of The Crown premiered in the U.K. to more than a million viewers on the first day, Wednesday, November 9, according to BARB data from Overnights.tv. The 1.1 million figure–which does not account for those who watch on laptops, tablets and cell phones–is much lower than the 7.9 million viewers for ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!,
AdWeek
Disney+ Celebrates Magical Three Years with New Campaign
Saturday marks three years since Disney+’s launch. And what a magical three years those have been. In that time, we’ve fallen in love with Baby Yoda, rocked out to Hamilton, been shocked when it was Agatha All Along and more. Along with the anniversary, the streamer is introducing...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones’ TV series rumored to focus on a character you absolutely do not care about
Eyes were rolled when it was first revealed that Disney and Lucasfilm were seeking pitches for a TV series set in the Indiana Jones universe, even though nobody was shocked by the revelation the two IP-loving outfits were keen to continue wringing more stories out of a lucrative property. It’s...
Is a new episode of Alaska Daily on tonight? (November 10)
TGIT ends with Alaska Daily, a show that you should be watching. Is there a new episode on tonight, Thursday, Nov. 10? What’s going on with the ABC schedule?. If you haven’t started watching Alaska Daily yet, you’re in some luck this week. There isn’t a new episode on tonight, so you can turn to Hulu and play catch up. There are five episodes to catch up on before a new episode next Thursday.
‘The Fabelmans’ opens to rave reviews: Next stop, the Oscars
Steven Spielberg’s movie memoir “The Fabelmans” opened on November 11 to some of the best reviews of his 50-year career. His period piece scores an impressive 94 at Rotten Tomatoes and 85 at MetaCritic. The Oscar-winning filmmaker, who just turned 75, was inspired to finally tell the story of his early years. Newcomer Gabriel LaBelle plays Sammy, a version of the young Steven, with Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as his parents, Seth Rogen as a family friend, and Judd Hirsch as a cantankerous uncle. Spielberg co-wrote this Universal release with Tony Kushner (who scripted “Munich,” “Lincoln” and “West Side Story” for the director)....
1899 season 1 — release date, cast, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the horror series from the makers of Dark
1899 on Netflix is an international horror series set on a 19th century migrant ship on its way to New York.
Director Paul Feig's Golden Dawn Cocktail Is Perfect for Thanksgiving
"This is a great drink," says director Paul Feig of this sipper from his new book, Cocktail Time!. That's right—in addition to directing such hits as Bridesmaids and Spy, Feig is a master mixologist. In fact, the book grew out of the popular "Quarantine Cocktail Time!" Instagram videos he churned out to entertain a world in pandemic lockdown.
Collider
Iconic Burlesque Darling Dita Von Teese Set for Documentary Chronicling Her Career
The iconic career of the revered Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese is set to be spotlighted in a new documentary currently in development with celebrated director Tiffany Bartok (Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story) on board to steer the project as director. This is according to an exclusive report from THR. A living legend as far as the profession of vedette and burlesque dancing is concerned, Von Teese is credited with helping re-popularize and modernize the ancient burlesque performance which held sway in Hollywood from the 19th to the early 20th century.
CNET
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Review: Cutting Satire in a Hilarious Whodunnit
There's no mystery to why Knives Out deserves a sequel. The sharp 2019 whodunnit killed at the box office, providing a perfect motive for director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig to return for the sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. But even with Netflix cash providing the opportunity, can they get away with murder again?
Collider
10 Movies Below 10% On Rotten Tomatoes That Are Actually Worth Watching
Bringing a film to life is tough work, and naturally, various things can go wrong while making one. Inevitably, many films with difficult productions end up with a less-than-satisfying final result. Most things need to go right for a film to effectively "work," and it's fair to expect that most films that don't end up working probably aren't worth your time and/or hard-earned money.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Writer and Star Address What the Prisoners Were Building for the Empire
In Episode 7 of Star Wars: Andor, Cassian was apprehended and taken into a prison run by the Galactic Empire and he was put to work manufacturing parts with a mysterious purpose, igniting theories about what these pieces of equipment would be used for. Some of these theories claim that the purpose of the parts is entirely irrelevant, functioning merely as a way to showcase the lack of humanity found in the Empire, while other theories thought these parts would end up connecting to larger parts of Star Wars lore. The answer, per showrunner Tony Gilroy and star Andy Serkis, seems to fall somewhere in between. New episodes of Star Wars: Andor premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.
wegotthiscovered.com
Action junkies think they’ve finally settled on the stupidest movie from the genre’s dumbest hero
When you think of the modern era’s most noteworthy action heroes, the name of Steven Seagal is always destined to come up. Obviously, the veteran actor hasn’t exactly been renowned for the quality of his output, but he’s become so synonymous with a particular brand of low budget ass-kicking that it would be unfair to leave him out of the discussion, regardless of how bad the majority of his filmography over the last three decades has proven to be.
AdWeek
Roku Launches New Sports Experience on Home Screen
Sports lovers can now watch their favorite events more easily than ever thanks to Roku’s brand-new Sports experience, which integrates live, upcoming and sports-related content in a single hub. And to ensure that they never miss a second of the action, Roku users will also benefit from a deeper...
The English: fans label 'breathtaking' Western 'the best thing' on TV
The English has certainly impressed viewers at home!
