5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023
Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial tasks most Americans have to consider. Almost no one wants to work forever, but those who fail to plan adequately for their retirement will find themselves either working into their golden years or unable to afford the type of life they want as they grow old. While the basics of retirement are fairly simple — save money, invest it wisely, withdraw it strategically — there are a lot of moving parts retirement savers have to be aware of. To make things more complicated, there are frequent changes that you have to be aware of to make sure you’re getting the most out of your retirement plan. Here are five changes to the retirement landscape that you should be aware of in 2023.
What Is an Annuity Bailout Provision?
You may not want friends or family to need to bail you out of a problem, but chances are you aren’t going to mind getting some help from your insurance company’s annuity contract. In other words, if you get the chance to take an annuity bailout provision, you will want to consider it. This provision allows you to cancel an annuity without paying extra charges or fees. If you’re considering buying an annuity or exercising that provision in your current annuity, you might want to get clarification on how it will impact your retirement by speaking with a financial advisor.
Paying All-Cash Vs. Getting a Home Improvement Loan: Which is best?
The United States economy is a system where credit seems to be the preferred payment method for any major expense. The question of paying cash or applying for home improvement loans rarely comes up when the project will cost several thousand dollars. Let’s dive into the benefits and drawbacks of paying cash or getting a home improvement loan.
If COVID Scared You Off Nursing Homes, Don’t Delay Your Financial Plan for Aging in Place
A lot of scary things happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one that looms large for a lot of people is the huge share of deaths that took place in nursing homes. A new brief from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College notes that the pandemic showed the lax infection control practices that plague nursing homes in both the U.S. and Canada. This could lead to more older people choosing to get care in their own homes instead of going into a nursing home. This requires planning, though.
How to Invest in Compound Interest?
As an investor, interest is a key source of gains for your portfolio. It produces regular, predictable payments that you can plan around. Even more importantly, if you can harness the power of compound interest, it can help your investment grow over time. Here’s what you need to know about investing in compound interest.
What Is Shrinkflation?: Financial Planning
Shrinkflation happens when manufacturers reduce the quantity or size of a product without reducing the price. Shrinkflation often crops up when inflation increases manufacturer costs or intensifying competition reduces demand. The effect is equivalent to raising prices, but it may not be readily apparent to consumers who focus on package price tags while ignoring changing sizes. Shrinkflation may affect food, personal care and other items. It is not well tracked by inflation measures so it can be a hidden form of inflation. Paying attention to unit costs rather than package costs is one way to spot and cope with shrinkflation.
Car Insurances: Its Benefits and Advantages
Originally Posted On: https://www.patria-sulista.org/car-insurances-its-benefits-and-advantages/. When shopping for car insurance, you might be worried about what the insurance company will do with your claim’s history. So, do you have to worry? While insurance companies do look at your claim’s history, individual circumstances and special circumstances can give them a reason to give someone a break. For example, if you can prove you were in an accident due to no fault of your own, the company will be more willing to write you a policy. In the modern world, owning a car is a necessity. Transporting yourself to and from work, school, or university and other errands has become easier with the invention of the automobile. However, this convenience also brings with it specific responsibilities. One of these is the need to buy car insurance.
Stock Market Circuit Breaker: Investing Guide
Stock market circuit breakers are used to temporarily stop the trading of all securities in the event of rapid, steep downturns in broad market pricing. Circuit breakers trigger automatically on every U.S. stock and futures exchange when the S&P 500 Index drops by specified amounts during a single trading session. The first circuit breaker trips when the index falls by at 7% compared to the previos day’s close. The trading halt is intended to stop panic selling and to restore stability during severe market declines.
How to Avoid Falling into Debt When Taking Out a Loan
Sometimes poor decision-making or unexpected emergencies can cause financial distress. When it comes to borrowing money when you’re in a bind, there’s a right way and a wrong way to go about it. Emergency loans are a good example. They can be helpful when you’re trying to reduce any financial stress while resolving those financial obligations.
The US monthly budget deficit dropped to $88 billion in October, down 47% for the year
The US government recorded a monthly budget deficit of $88 billion in October, the Treasury Department reported Thursday. That's 47% lower than the October 2021 deficit of $165 billion and just below economists' expectations of $90 billion, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv. During October, which is the first month...
Are You Taking Advantage of This Lesser-Known 401(k) Feature?
It's an option you don't want to gloss over.
Looking at a free trial? Here are some things to remember to make sure it doesn't cost you
A couple years ago I signed up for a grocery delivery service. At the time, I was careful to make sure I had un-checked the auto renew box. When I received an email saying it was time to renew, I did. However, now on my third year, I wasn’t as careful, and I discovered the auto renew went into effect.
Mortgage rates rise back above 7%
Mortgage rates have jumped back above 7%, after dropping last week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ending November 10, up from 6.95% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 2.98%. Mortgage rates have risen throughout most of...
ACH vs. EFT: What You Need to Know
Automated Clearing House (ACH) and Electronic Funds Transfers (EFTs) are both terms used to describe the way money moves digitally. An ACH is a specialized form of EFT, meaning that all ACHs are EFTs, but not all EFTs are ACHs. If you send or receive money in your bank account, chances are it’s processed via ACH. More than 29 billion ACH network payments were made in 2021, valued at close to $73 trillion, according to Nacha, the organization that administers them.
In less than a week, Sam Bankman-Fried's $16 billion fortune evaporated
Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called "one of history's greatest-ever destructions of wealth."
Everything you need to know about Biden's student loan forgiveness program
President Joe Biden's federal student loan forgiveness program, which promises to deliver up to $20,000 of debt relief for millions of borrowers, is on hold indefinitely as legal challenges work their way through the courts. About 26 million people had already applied by the time a federal district court judge...
