Houston, TX

ESPN

Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods won PGA Tour's PIP bonus pool

A few days before Rory McIlroy returned to No. 1 in the world, he was asked if he could accept being No. 2 for the foreseeable future. The topic, of course, was the Player Impact Program, and McIlroy smiled. "Hey, I gave him a pretty good run,'' McIlroy said. That...
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods wins Player Impact Program again, according to Rory McIlroy

Eight weeks remain in 2022, which theoretically means the race for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is still open. But according to forecasters—specifically, Rory McIlroy—the race has already been called. Speaking to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, McIlroy relayed that Woods has repeated as PIP...
NBC Sports

Tiger Woods partnering with Rory McIlroy for The Match in primetime

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have teamed up in the business world, and they will soon be partners again on the golf course. The duo will battle against Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith in The Match on Dec. 10. The event will tee off at 6 p.m. ET at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., making it the first primetime edition of the event, and air on TNT.
BELLEAIR, FL
GolfWRX

Morning 9: Tiger’s return | Scheffler on No. 1 spot | Houston Open photos

For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the Houston Open gets underway. Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner…“The initial field list for the Hero was announced last month but three tournament sponsor exemptions remained to be filled. Woods took one of those spots, while Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood will round out the field.”
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Digest

Luke Donald’s focus is on his European Ryder Cup team, but finds himself near top of leaderboard in South Africa

Luke Donald’s main focus these days is on the European Ryder Cup team. Turns out, the 2023 captain still has some good golf left in the tank too. The 44-year-old Englishman shot a first-round seven-under 65 Thursday at the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City. He’s only one shot behind leader Ryan Fox, who birdied the last two holes to shoot 64.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"

Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf team champion Pat Perez receives congratulations from PGA Tour stars

Pat Perez certainly had a lot to say this week. You can't fault the American for his honesty and his willingness to tell us the full story. However, when he described the "different hate" he has for Phil Mickelson and the "unforgivable" line that he crossed in their friendship, Perez refrained from more detail.

