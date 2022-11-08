Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have teamed up in the business world, and they will soon be partners again on the golf course. The duo will battle against Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith in The Match on Dec. 10. The event will tee off at 6 p.m. ET at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., making it the first primetime edition of the event, and air on TNT.

BELLEAIR, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO