Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
ESPN
Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods won PGA Tour's PIP bonus pool
A few days before Rory McIlroy returned to No. 1 in the world, he was asked if he could accept being No. 2 for the foreseeable future. The topic, of course, was the Player Impact Program, and McIlroy smiled. "Hey, I gave him a pretty good run,'' McIlroy said. That...
Golf Digest
5 things you need to know ahead of the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup finale
The PGA Tour Champions takes center stage this week as it looks to crown two champions—the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and the season-long winner of the Charles Schwab Cup. The 72-hole Charles Schwab Cup Championship is back at Phoenix Country Club (Nov. 10-13) this year, where...
Report: Greg Norman could be out as LIV Golf CEO
Greg Norman could be out as the front man for LIV Golf with the new Saudi-backed circuit looking to bring
Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas
Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods wins Player Impact Program again, according to Rory McIlroy
Eight weeks remain in 2022, which theoretically means the race for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is still open. But according to forecasters—specifically, Rory McIlroy—the race has already been called. Speaking to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, McIlroy relayed that Woods has repeated as PIP...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Changes to rules of golf | The Match finalized | Houston Open photos
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as the PGA Tour heads to Houston. Via the USGA…“The USGA and The R&A have unveiled a regular update to the Rules of Golf as they continue to make the Rules easier to understand and apply. The new Rules will go into effect on January 1, 2023.”
NBC Sports
Tiger Woods partnering with Rory McIlroy for The Match in primetime
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have teamed up in the business world, and they will soon be partners again on the golf course. The duo will battle against Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith in The Match on Dec. 10. The event will tee off at 6 p.m. ET at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., making it the first primetime edition of the event, and air on TNT.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Tiger’s return | Scheffler on No. 1 spot | Houston Open photos
For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the Houston Open gets underway. Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner…“The initial field list for the Hero was announced last month but three tournament sponsor exemptions remained to be filled. Woods took one of those spots, while Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood will round out the field.”
Golf Digest
Luke Donald’s focus is on his European Ryder Cup team, but finds himself near top of leaderboard in South Africa
Luke Donald’s main focus these days is on the European Ryder Cup team. Turns out, the 2023 captain still has some good golf left in the tank too. The 44-year-old Englishman shot a first-round seven-under 65 Thursday at the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City. He’s only one shot behind leader Ryan Fox, who birdied the last two holes to shoot 64.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"
Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf team champion Pat Perez receives congratulations from PGA Tour stars
Pat Perez certainly had a lot to say this week. You can't fault the American for his honesty and his willingness to tell us the full story. However, when he described the "different hate" he has for Phil Mickelson and the "unforgivable" line that he crossed in their friendship, Perez refrained from more detail.
ESPN
Tiger Woods returns to competitive golf at Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf for the first time in nearly five months when he tees it up in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Dec. 1-4, he announced on his Twitter account Wednesday. Woods, 46, hasn't played since missing the cut at the 150th Open...
