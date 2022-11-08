ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.
GROESBECK, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row

On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

How Many Of The 11 Best Beaches In Texas Have You Visited?

When you think about it, summer wasn't all that long ago. We were soaking up the sun poolside and taking quick getaways to the Texas Gulf Coast to feel the beach sand between our toes with the onshore breeze from the Gulf Of Mexico while walking ankle-deep in ocean water or flying a kite or maybe catching some waves or dinner from the ocean.
TEXAS STATE
county17.com

Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
GILLETTE, WY
107-3 KISS-FM

Every Texas Food Challenge Where the Meal is Free When You Win

I am sure I am going to miss one or two, but here is what I found in doing some research today. So everyone knows I love a good food challenge. Above are the ones I have attempted in our area in a lovely playlist for you to watch. You have many different levels of food challenges. I always say the hardest ones are when they give you the meal for free. You know damn well the restaurant doesn't want to give out free food to everyone every day. So if you have the stomach, here is where you can eat free in Texas if you finish the meal.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?

You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Bruceville-Eddy ISD school threat

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made on felony charges in connection with a threat that forced a closure of a Central Texas school. Classes within the Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District did not meet on Thursday, due to a credible threat being made. The district said in statement Wednesday night that this was done in the best interest of safety for students and staff.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America

Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
MCALLEN, TX
KWTX

Parents react to central Texas district closing because of school threat

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - Some parents are relieved after a central Texas school district shutdown Thursday morning because of a school threat. The Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District told authorities about the threat Wednesday evening which led to an arrest Thursday morning. Kortney Long just transferred her son at Bruceville-Eddy ISD...
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX
CandysDirt

Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session

There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
DALLAS, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend

Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy