Read full article on original website
Related
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
KWTX
Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just […]
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt
Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
Voters in 5 Texas cities choose to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — In five Texas cities, including two near Austin, voters approved decriminalizing low-level offenses for marijuana possession. 82% of voters in San Marcos and 75% in Elgin voted for their respective propositions. "Proposition A is a ballot initiative to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana possession," said...
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
How Many Of The 11 Best Beaches In Texas Have You Visited?
When you think about it, summer wasn't all that long ago. We were soaking up the sun poolside and taking quick getaways to the Texas Gulf Coast to feel the beach sand between our toes with the onshore breeze from the Gulf Of Mexico while walking ankle-deep in ocean water or flying a kite or maybe catching some waves or dinner from the ocean.
county17.com
Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
You Know Amber & Silver – What’s a ‘Clear’ Alert in Texas?
By now, most people throughout Texas know about Amber Alerts, the notifications for missing and endangered children that show up on highway signs, social media, and on your phone. When a person goes missing in Texas, these alerts have been sent to the public for more than 25 years. Currently,...
Every Texas Food Challenge Where the Meal is Free When You Win
I am sure I am going to miss one or two, but here is what I found in doing some research today. So everyone knows I love a good food challenge. Above are the ones I have attempted in our area in a lovely playlist for you to watch. You have many different levels of food challenges. I always say the hardest ones are when they give you the meal for free. You know damn well the restaurant doesn't want to give out free food to everyone every day. So if you have the stomach, here is where you can eat free in Texas if you finish the meal.
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Bruceville-Eddy ISD school threat
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made on felony charges in connection with a threat that forced a closure of a Central Texas school. Classes within the Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District did not meet on Thursday, due to a credible threat being made. The district said in statement Wednesday night that this was done in the best interest of safety for students and staff.
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
KWTX
Parents react to central Texas district closing because of school threat
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - Some parents are relieved after a central Texas school district shutdown Thursday morning because of a school threat. The Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District told authorities about the threat Wednesday evening which led to an arrest Thursday morning. Kortney Long just transferred her son at Bruceville-Eddy ISD...
Texas Currently Has 2 Active Amber Alerts For Missing Teen Girls
This past weekend cell phones across Texas received Amber Alerts as authorities in San Antonio and College Station are seeking help from the public in locating two missing teen girls. Law enforcement in San Antonio is searching for an abducted 13-year-old girl while College Station police are searching for a...
Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session
There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend
Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
At Least 7 Tornadoes Ripped Through East Texas Friday; Damage Surveys Continue
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least seven tornadoes touched down in East Texas last Friday (November 4th) in advance of the cold front that moved into the area. The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, OK had warned that numerous tornadoes would be possible ahead of the cold front and that was indeed the case.
107-3 KISS-FM
Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
Comments / 0