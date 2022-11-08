Read full article on original website
Related
Why Bother Voting?
It's a question asked every year, twice a year, by those who feel voting is one right that doesn't serve them well. Depending on where you live in Washington State, you might think your voice doesn't matter, that your representative can't get anything done because the numbers are against them.
The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State
The Most Common Misspelled Towns In Washington State. There's no denying that Washington State is home to some beautiful towns and cities. From Seattle to Spokane, there's a lot to love about Evergreen State. Some People Spell Walla Walla Wrong, Here Are Another 5 Misspelled Towns In WA. However, there's...
Newsradio 610 KONA Election Center: See Results Here
(Olympia, WA) -- The following are unofficial results from the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election. (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Republican Party) 68,42967.31%. Doug White. (Prefers Democratic Party) 31,21030.7%. WRITE-IN 2,0171.98%. US Congressional District 5. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. (Prefers Republican Party) 100,23157.96%. Natasha Hill. (Prefers Democratic Party) 72,32941.83%
Pig War of 1859 Saw England and America Fight Over Washington
Washington's history is a colorful one. It's one of the youngest states in the union, becoming the 42nd state in 1889. Several wars were fought between the United States and Indigenous tribes that lived in the then-Washington territory. The war we're going to talk about today didn't have any human...
If You See This Deadly Toad in Washington State, Don’t Lick It!
Toads Can Be Toxic If Licked According To National Park Service. I didn't realize that licking toads was a thing but the National Park Service is warning people that licking a certain kind of toad could have dire consequences. Infestation Of Poisonous Toads Has Florida Residents Calling Pest Control Specialists...
The 3 Most Romantic Places in Washington State
Washington State is a beautiful place with so much to offer. From the stunning coastlines to the towering mountain peaks, to the verdant valleys, there is no shortage of romantic places to explore. For couples looking for a romantic getaway, Washington State has everything you could hope for. Here are...
Are These the Best 30 Reasons to Live in Washington State?
I have lived in Washington State my entire life, and I am now realizing how lucky I am. There are so many great things about living in our state, that I can't name them all here. 30 Reasons Living in Washington State is Amazing. There are lots of great reasons...
Is Claim to be “Smallest Town in Washington State” Real or a Joke?
You may have seen this welcome sign that claims its home city is the smallest in Washington State with only 12 residents. I thought that was strange, so I did a google search. When I searched "the smallest town by population in Washington", it says the city of Krupp was the smallest with around 40 people. However, the city of Krupp is not the city claiming to be the smallest in our state. So which city is actually the smallest in Washington State, Krupp or the small town claiming to be on their sign?
Can You Really Legally Own a Kangaroo in Washington State?
Some people might say that owning a kangaroo is out of the question. But is it really? Let's find out if you can own a kangaroo in Washington State. Is It Legal To Own A Kangaroo In Washington State?. First, let's take a look at the law. The state of...
Could Diesel Fuel Supply In Washington State Be Depleted In 25 Days?
Is Diesel Fuel Surplus At An All-Time Low In Washington State?. File this as you learn something new every day. Rumors are swirling nationwide that we are depleting our diesel fuel and that our current reserves could be depleted in 25 days. Rumors Are Swirling That Diesel Fuel Will Be...
Are These the Top Thanksgiving Sides for WA, OR, and ID?
Thanksgiving is coming up on November 24th. What is your favorite dish at the dinner table? I love the Thanksgiving holiday dinner, however NEVER will like turkey. I'm all for the carbs! Potatoes, stuffing, corn, and gravy! And, I'm good with some family conversation, as well. According to the career...
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
You’d Think Salmon But This Other Fish Is Washington State’s Favorite
Can You Name The Official State Fish Of Washington?. If you're like most people, you probably can't name the state fish for Washington State. And that's OK!. After all, there are 50 states in the United States, and it's unreasonable to expect anyone to know the state fish for all of them.
Is WA AG Insurance Investigation Retaliation for Credit Scoring Defeat?
The timing of this so-called investigation is curious. WA State Attorney General investigates two insurance companies. Tuesday, November 8th, WA State AG Bob Ferguson announced a Thurston County judge is going to allow him to continue his "investigation" into PEMCO and Progressive Insurance Companies. According to the AG:. ".. a...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
WA, OR, & CA Buy Your Tickets! Powerball Jackpot All Time High
Even though I can pretty much guarantee that you or I will not win the jackpot, when it gets this big you have to buy a few right? How big is the current Powerball jackpot do you ask? Big enough that I think every person living in Washington, Oregon, and California should buy at least one!
One of Washington State’s Famous Lakes Named Deadliest in America
One Of Washington State's Beautiful Lakes Has Been Named Deadliest In America. One of our most famous lakes in Washington State has been also named one of the deadliest in the nation. Other Unseen Factors Make Lakes Dangerous In Washington State. Water is always dangerous and especially deep water but...
Did You Know These 5 Big Companies Started in Washington State?
Some of the biggest and most popular brands that you know and love today, actually started right here in Washington State. Everyone knows about Microsoft and Starbucks, but here are 5 more huge companies that got their start right here in the Pacific Northwest that might surprise you. UPS. In...
Do You Know the Ooey Gooey Treat That Originated in Washington State?
There's something about the smell of cinnamon rolls baking in the oven that instantly puts a smile on my face. And taking that first bite? Pure bliss. Soft, fluffy dough, rich cream cheese frosting, and of course, plenty of cinnamon flavor. it's no wonder cinnamon rolls are one of my...
Tri-Cities Washington Cleans Up After 105mph Windstorm
If you were out today, I am sure you had to dodge all the debris just like we did after the crazy windstorm last night. Yes, we had wind gusts of 105mph. I knew it was really windy last night, even for the Tri-Cities, but I had no idea how bad it really was. According to multiple reports, wind gusts reached 105 MPH on Rattlesnake Mountain Friday night during the storm.
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0