Boston, MA

PHOTOS: Celtics at Grizzlies: Boston sneaks past Memphis 109-106 in road nail-biter

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
It might not have been the dominant win some hoped for, but the Boston Celtics took care of business on Monday night to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 109-106 on the road at FedEx Forum.

Big games from star forward Jayson Tatum (39 points), star wing Jaylen Brown (21 points, 9 rebounds), point guard Marcus Smart (15 points, 7 boards, 12 assists), and veteran big man Al Horford (15 points, 6 rebounds). Reserve floor general Malcolm Brogdon chipped in another 8 points and 10 boards off of the bench.

Let’s take a look at some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ 10th game of their 2022-23 campaign.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

