PHOTOS: Celtics at Grizzlies: Boston sneaks past Memphis 109-106 in road nail-biter

It might not have been the dominant win some hoped for, but the Boston Celtics took care of business on Monday night to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 109-106 on the road at FedEx Forum.

Big games from star forward Jayson Tatum (39 points), star wing Jaylen Brown (21 points, 9 rebounds), point guard Marcus Smart (15 points, 7 boards, 12 assists), and veteran big man Al Horford (15 points, 6 rebounds). Reserve floor general Malcolm Brogdon chipped in another 8 points and 10 boards off of the bench.

Let’s take a look at some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ 10th game of their 2022-23 campaign.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ