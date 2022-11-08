Read full article on original website
Justice Alito Concerned that Freeing Legally Innocent Man from Prison Would Clog Up the Federal Courts
The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Tuesday in a complex federal criminal case that highlights the difference between legal innocence and factual innocence. The case, Jones v. Hendrix, involves a federal habeas corpus petition filed by federal prisoner Marcus DeAngelo Jones. Jones was convicted in 2000...
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Death sentence upheld for Ohio killer with gender dysphoria claim
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld the death sentence Wednesday for an inmate who argued her attorneys didn’t properly raise in her defense trauma she experienced, including gender dysphoria. The court ruled 6-1 to uphold Victoria Drain’s conviction and death sentence in the 2019 beating death...
The 'only living execution survivor' described his botched lethal injection experience as 'physical and mental torture,' court documents show
The inmate had attempted to request nitrogen hypoxia as his method of death because he said people have difficulty finding his veins, the AP reported.
White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
Judge Pinkey Carr kicked off bench, suspended by Ohio Supreme Court
On Tuesday, the Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing Judge Pinkey S. Carr from her Cleveland Municipal Court bench where she has served for more than a decade.
‘I’m back on food stamps’: Nurse who exposed ‘uterus collector’ still faces consequences
Dawn Wooten raised the alarm more than two years ago after detained immigrant women accused a gynaecologist of performing non-consensual procedures
Louisiana begins moving child inmates to notorious Angola prison’s former death row unit
Eight incarcerated young people have been moved from troubled detention facilities across Louisiana to a former death row unit on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary, the “first phase” of the state’s “youth transfer” process to the notorious prison known as Angola, among other facilities.The West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola – the site of a former plantation fuelled by slave labour that is now among the largest maximum security prisons in the US – stands near the gates to the sprawling prison complex.Four children from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St Martinville and four others from...
Alabama Court of the Judiciary convicts Jefferson County judge on ethics charge
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has found Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd guilty on one charge of violating judicial ethics and suspended her without pay for 120 days. The nine-member court handed down the ruling today. The court held a trial in Montgomery that ended on Friday. The...
Court date is set for trial of man accused of raping a 10-year-old in Ohio who then left state for abortion
The trial for the man accused of raping and impregnating a child in Ohio who then had to travel to Indiana for an abortion has been set for early next year, according to a court document obtained by CNN.
Trump Threatens Journalists With Prison Rape for Not Revealing Supreme Court Leak (Video)
“When this person realizes he’s going to be the bride of another prisoner very shortly he will…’tell you exactly who that leaker is!'” Trump warned. Former President Donald Trump threatened journalists with prison rape Saturday, suggesting the federal government use violence as a way to combat leaks to the media from journalists.
Alex Jones claims Sandy Hook families won't get his money, but they could start seizing his assets, attorney says
A jury on Wednesday ordered the Infowars host to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.
If the Supreme Court overturned same-sex marriage rights, how would SC lawmakers react?
Legislative leaders said the issue of same-sex marriage hasn’t been discussed in the State House because there’s no case so far headed to the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
Arizona Supreme Court allows execution of inmate Murray Hooper to proceed despite allegations of "corrupt police practices"
Arizona can move forward with the execution of death row inmate Murray Hooper next month, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The state's high court granted the motion for a warrant of execution of the 76-year-old. He will die by lethal injection or gas in an execution scheduled for Nov....
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
