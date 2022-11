HONOLULU (AP) — Cooper Legas threw three touchdown passes — including one to Calvin Tyler Jr., who finished with 25 carries for 113 yards and a TD — to help Utah State beat Hawaii 41-34 Saturday night. Legas completed 16 of 25 for 238 yards with no interceptions for Utah State (5-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference). On the Aggies’ second offensive play from scrimmage, Legas hit tight end Josh Sterzer for a 68-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown that made it 7-0 about 4 minutes in and they led the rest of the way. Legas added second-quarter touchdown passes of 16 yards to Broc Lane and 35 yards to Tyler that made it 24-10 at halftime, Tyler scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter and — after Brayden Schager threw a 31-yard TD pass to Caleb Phillips that trimmed Hawaii’s deficit to 34-24 — Ike Larsen returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown to give the Aggies a 17-point lead.

LOGAN, UT ・ 47 MINUTES AGO