Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Yardbarker
Tim Hardaway Says 23-Year-Old Luka Doncic Is Better Than 23-Year-Old LeBron James
While the Dallas Mavericks may be just 6-6 on the season, their superstar Luka Doncic has given the whole city a lot to be excited about. As one of the best and most talented young players in the game, Luka is almost single-handily keeping the Mavs afloat this season and has emerged as a major early front-runner for the MVP.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Criticizes LeBron James For The First Time: "He Hasn't Been Playing Well"
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially made their horrible start to the season worse after falling to city rivals Los Angeles Clippers to start their season 2-9. The game also saw LeBron James limp out of the game with a suspected groin injury, casting a shadow over the possible availability of the star during the Lakers' next week of games.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers remain a big question mark right now, especially after the hopes they had following a short-lived two-game winning streak have vanished, as they entered another 4-game losing streak immediately after that. This team had high expectations coming into this season, even though they didn't add shooting...
Yardbarker
Former Laker Teammate Gives Alarming Statement About LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Entering the year with an old roster and a lack of outside shooters, the expectations were not very high anyway. But, to see a LeBron James-led Lakers team with a record of 2-9 is...
Yardbarker
2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning
The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Yardbarker
Nuggets cenber DeAndre Jordan completely embarrassed in viral video clip
DeAndre Jordan had proven to be a solid signing for the Denver Nuggets leading up to Friday night. He was rebounding well, playing solid defense, excelled in drop coverage and was regularly open for lobs. But that all changed during a 131-112 loss to the Boston Celtics. Not only did...
Yardbarker
Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Announces Final Decision On Kyrie Irving Partnership
Kyrie Irving remains the talk of the town in the NBA right now. The Brooklyn Nets star decided to get himself in trouble again after sharing a movie full of antisemitism on Twitter, earning a lot of criticism from the general public, NBA fans, people within the Nets organization, and many more.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start
A quick look at the Western Conference standings will tell you all you need to know about the NBA's biggest storyline so far. After trading away their two franchise cornerstones in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past summer, nobody was expecting them to win more than 25 games all season.
Yardbarker
Three possible landing spots for Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley
Despite being a month away from when the NBA trade deadline rumor mill starts to heat up, the New York Knicks have already reportedly been contacted about the availability of one of their best prospects. The New York Knicks will have some tough decisions to make over the next couple...
Pistons take on the Raptors on 3-game skid
Toronto Raptors (7-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game skid when the Pistons play Toronto. The Pistons are 1-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1- when it...
Yardbarker
The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
Yardbarker
Washington State puts 'great offense' up against Boise State
Mouhamed Gueye, Justin Powell and Washington State aim to string together another strong performance Saturday when they visit Boise State in the Capital City Classic. The game is officially a neutral-site contest despite being played in Boise, Idaho. Gueye scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added a career-high 13...
Yardbarker
Kanye West Attended LeBron James' "The Decision", Fell Asleep And Left Before James Made His Announcement
The year 2010 was crucial for NBA history, as it was the last season where we would see Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship, but that wasn't the biggest story of that year. LeBron James had a difficult decision to make during the summer, trying to see if he would run it back with the Cleveland Cavaliers or join a different team to try to win that elusive NBA championship.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
Yardbarker
James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers' sorry run continued as they were pipped by the Sacramento Kings, earning the wrath of former Lakers James Worthy and Robert Horry. The loss marks their fifth in a row as they went down 120-114 to Sacramento. With LeBron James missing the game due to an...
Legas, Tyler Jr. lead Utah State to 41-34 win over Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Cooper Legas threw three touchdown passes — including one to Calvin Tyler Jr., who finished with 25 carries for 113 yards and a TD — to help Utah State beat Hawaii 41-34 Saturday night. Legas completed 16 of 25 for 238 yards with no interceptions for Utah State (5-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference). On the Aggies’ second offensive play from scrimmage, Legas hit tight end Josh Sterzer for a 68-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown that made it 7-0 about 4 minutes in and they led the rest of the way. Legas added second-quarter touchdown passes of 16 yards to Broc Lane and 35 yards to Tyler that made it 24-10 at halftime, Tyler scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter and — after Brayden Schager threw a 31-yard TD pass to Caleb Phillips that trimmed Hawaii’s deficit to 34-24 — Ike Larsen returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown to give the Aggies a 17-point lead.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says It's Time For The Nets To Let Kyrie Irving Play: "LeBron Was Damn Right, Bring Him Back!"
Thanks to his own doing, Kyrie Irving is finding himself in a bit of hot water to start the season. After promoting an anti-semitic film on his social media and delaying his apology for it, Irving was promptly handed down a punishment from the Nets. Besides having to serve a...
de Laura leads Arizona to road upset over No. 9 UCLA 34-28
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and had his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as Arizona upset ninth-ranked UCLA 34-28 Saturday night, snapping an eight-game road losing streak against ranked teams. Michael Wiley ran for 97 yards and scored two touchdowns while Jacob Cowing caught nine passes for 118 yards. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns for the Bruins (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12), whose chances of making the Pac-12 title game took a big hit. de Laura completed 22 of 28 for 315 yards and two TDs. He also ran in from 3-yards out during the second quarter to give the Wildcats (4-6, 2-5) a 21-14 halftime lead.
Yardbarker
The Lakers May Be Targeting A Three-Time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers need to do something to right the wrongs and get the season back on track. The issue is that there are so many problems with the Lakers that it’s hard to know where to start. But it’s clear that LA needs some help because the...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Small Forwards
Kevin Durant has revealed his Mt. Rushmore of NBA small forwards. This position has seen some of the best players in NBA history, including none other than the King, LeBron James, and other legendary players like Julius Erving, Scottie Pippen, Elgin Baylor, and Dominique Wilkins. Of course, KD is already...
Comments / 0