Louisiana State

Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Gets Another Big Powerball Win for $100,000

Lottery players in Louisiana can lay claim to yet another enormous prize in the multi-state lottery game Powerball. Officials with the Louisiana Lottery have confirmed a ticket sold for the November 9th drawing matched enough numbers to win a prize valued at $100,000. This big win comes on the heels...
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
thelouisianaweekend.com

All About Miss Louisiana USA 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - We spent the afternoon with Miss Louisiana USA 2022 KT Scannell. A Livingston Parish Louisiana native, KT is enjoying her reign. Watch as she discusses her journey to become Miss Louisiana USA as well as her inspirations and motivations in life. She also has a special message and missions to uplift Veterans of the US Armed Forces. KT is a shining star who brings joy to everyone she meets. To learn more about KT Scannell or to enter in an upcoming Miss Louisiana USA pageant, visit HERE to Join the Hive and send pollination letters to Veterans visit HERE.
96.5 KVKI

Seven Women in Louisiana and Texas Are Now on Death Row

We sometimes forget that evil is blind. It comes in all forms, regardless of race, creed, color, age or gender. In these cases, it happens to come in the form of women. The women of Louisiana and Texas who are currently sitting on Death Row, awaiting their ultimate punishment. Here...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Treasury Receives $8 Million in Uncashed Tax Refunds

BATON ROUGE, LA – State Treasurer John M. Schroder has confirmed that the Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program is in receipt of more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR). Each year the Unclaimed Property program receives money from the...
KSLA

Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the drawing for the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed where recent winning tickets have been sold. The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion. The big drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Nov. 7. Officials...
lincolnparishjournal.com

Cold front entering north Louisiana this weekend

A strong cold front began arriving in our area overnight and temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day. Cooler than normal temperatures are expected through this weekend and throughout next week, including temperatures at or below freezing Saturday night. No threat of winter precipitation at this time. A threat...
wbrz.com

Artist from Louisiana receives 6 CMA nominations, 2 awards; set to perform at Rose Parade

A singer-songwriter from Louisiana won two prestigious awards at the CMAs and is set to be the mid-parade performer for Louisiana's Rose Parade float. Lainey Wilson, a 30-year-old musician from Baskin, received six nominations and two awards at the CMAs on Nov. 9. Wilson won the awards for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year over big-name artists like Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert.
cenlanow.com

LIVE LOOK: Louisiana Election Day 2022

Happy Election Day, Louisiana! See live updates of several big state and local races happening across the Bayou State below. Several local races in and across the Greater New Orleans area. Louisiana state legislature. Proposed constitutional amendments. LIVE UPDATES: Louisiana Election Day.
Talk Radio 960am

Former NFL Player has Connection to Record Powerball Jackpot

It took longer than expected but the Powerball multi-state lottery game did get a big winner of its record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. If you didn't hear, there were several Louisiana-sold Powerball tickets that won some significant coin as well. There were a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state. Plus there were almost 200 tickets sold in Louisiana for Monday's drawing that are worth at least $100.
theadvocate.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

