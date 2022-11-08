Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Former West Virginia bank teller accused of embezzling nearly $100,000 sentenced to prison
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former bank teller in West Virginia was sentenced to nearly two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to taking nearly $100,000 from customer accounts, federal prosecutors said. David Paul Ritter, 31, a former bank teller at Summit Community Bank in Salem, W.Va.,...
wajr.com
Pennsylvania man admits to millions in theft from Morgantown business
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A former manager of a Morgantown construction business has entered a guilty plea to wire fraud and money laundering in connection with the theft of $3.5 million from Accelerated Construction Services. U. S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said Michael D. Allen, 60, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, is accused...
Salem bank teller sentenced for embezzling $97K of customers’ money
A former bank teller was sentenced to more than a year in prison on Monday for taking nearly $100,000 from bank customers.
West Virginia man with warrants arrested for drugs at Walmart
A man was charged after officers found drugs on his person while serving warrants at a Walmart in Monongalia County.
WDTV
PA man pleads guilty to defrauding millions from Morgantown business
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The former manager of a Morgantown construction company admitted to stealing millions of dollars from the business, officials said. 60-year-old Michael Allen, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and money laundering, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Allen was formerly...
WTRF
Three men sentenced to West Virginia Penitentiary for felony offenses in Marshall County
Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro announced on Facebook Wednesday that three individuals were sentenced in the Circuit Court of Marshall County, West Virginia on Monday November 7 for felony convictions before the Honorable David W. Hummel, Jr. David Michael Ralbusky, 41, of Moundsville was sentenced to the West Virginia...
wajr.com
Morgantown man with outstanding warrants arrested in Walmart
GRANVILLE, W.Va. – A Morgantownmman with outstnding warrants was arrested at the University Town Center Walmart Monday. When officers arrived, Joseph Shumatem, 35, tried to flee but was quickly captured. While police were processing Shumate, 16.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine and packaging materials were found. Shumate...
Wood County man sentenced for violation against a minor
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for trying to meet a minor for sex, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lockhart, 58, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a...
Pa. man steals $3.5 million from Morgantown business
A former manager of ABB Construction, LLC, also known as Accelerated Construction Services, has admitted to stealing $3.5 million in company funds.
Man charged after allegedly firing gun at Preston County home
A man was charged after he allegedly discharged a firearm at a home in Preston County.
WDTV
U.S. Marshals capture wanted fugitive in Westover
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (11/7/22 at 3:50 p.m.) The U.S. Marshals Service said they arrested Wallace Booth Monday afternoon following a foot pursuit through Westover. Booth was wanted on a Federal Arrest Warrant for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm issued on...
WV Natural Resources Police respond to poaching complaint
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers Casto, McLaughlin, and Gieseke completed a hunter education course with over 35 students at the Ellenboro fire department in Ritchie County, West Virginia. The officers had just arrived at a restaurant for dinner when they received a call about an ongoing poaching complaint on Bonds Creek Road.
Marion County voters pass BOE levy
Marion County residents voted for a $17.89 million Board of Education levy during the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8.
Diesel truck abandoned on private property discovered to have been stolen
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An ongoing investigation seeks to identify the owner of an abandoned diesel truck discovered in Randolph County late last month. According to reports from Sheriff Rob Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, a call for service was received on Monday, October 31, 2022 pertaining to an abandoned vehicle left on a piece of private property off US Rt 33 East in the Isner Creek area.
UPDATE: Dangerous fugitive apprehended in Westover
A fugitive who the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) said should be considered dangerous is believed to be in the area of Morgantown and/or Westover, the USMS announced in a press release Monday.
wajr.com
Voters send four incumbent Mon County delegates back to Charleston
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four incumbent Monongalia County delegates easily won reelection in the first head-to-head election in newly drawn single member districts. Republican Joe Statler won over Democrat Ben Swanson in the 77th District race by a margin of more than 1,800 votes. Statler, Chairman of the Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services said he plans to continue his efforts to increase funding and training for the ailing state EMS and volunteer fire department system.
wajr.com
Dangerous fugitive captured in Westover
WESTOVER, W.Va. – A fugitive with a history of violence and escape was captured after a foot pursuit in Westover on Monday. Supervisory Deputy for U.S. Marshals Service Terry Moore said Wallace Anthony Booth, 30, was indicted last week by federal officials for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Deputies: Man forces driver at knifepoint to drive him 2 1/2 hours, threatens to ‘drown him in Cheat Lake’
A Preston County man has been charged after he allegedly forced a victim at knifepoint to drive him for two and a half hours through multiple counties and threatened to drown him.
lootpress.com
Barbour County man sentenced for meth charge
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Austin Jay Robinson, of Belington, West Virginia, was sentenced to 21 months of incarceration for a methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Robinson, 23, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Robinson admitted to selling methamphetamine in April...
wajr.com
Mon County Commission approves Holland Avenue funding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Commission has unanimously agreed to assist the Holland Avenue project with $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. “We find this to be a very important project,” Commissioner Jeff Arnett said. “Anyone that’s gone across Holland Avenue realizes the challenges faced to both your suspension and your vertebra.”
Comments / 0