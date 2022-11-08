ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, WV

wajr.com

Pennsylvania man admits to millions in theft from Morgantown business

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A former manager of a Morgantown construction business has entered a guilty plea to wire fraud and money laundering in connection with the theft of $3.5 million from Accelerated Construction Services. U. S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said Michael D. Allen, 60, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, is accused...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

PA man pleads guilty to defrauding millions from Morgantown business

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The former manager of a Morgantown construction company admitted to stealing millions of dollars from the business, officials said. 60-year-old Michael Allen, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and money laundering, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Allen was formerly...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown man with outstanding warrants arrested in Walmart

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – A Morgantownmman with outstnding warrants was arrested at the University Town Center Walmart Monday. When officers arrived, Joseph Shumatem, 35, tried to flee but was quickly captured. While police were processing Shumate, 16.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine and packaging materials were found. Shumate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Wood County man sentenced for violation against a minor

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for trying to meet a minor for sex, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lockhart, 58, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a...
DAVISVILLE, WV
WDTV

U.S. Marshals capture wanted fugitive in Westover

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (11/7/22 at 3:50 p.m.) The U.S. Marshals Service said they arrested Wallace Booth Monday afternoon following a foot pursuit through Westover. Booth was wanted on a Federal Arrest Warrant for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm issued on...
WESTOVER, WV
Lootpress

WV Natural Resources Police respond to poaching complaint

RITCHIE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers Casto, McLaughlin, and Gieseke completed a hunter education course with over 35 students at the Ellenboro fire department in Ritchie County, West Virginia. The officers had just arrived at a restaurant for dinner when they received a call about an ongoing poaching complaint on Bonds Creek Road.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Diesel truck abandoned on private property discovered to have been stolen

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An ongoing investigation seeks to identify the owner of an abandoned diesel truck discovered in Randolph County late last month. According to reports from Sheriff Rob Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, a call for service was received on Monday, October 31, 2022 pertaining to an abandoned vehicle left on a piece of private property off US Rt 33 East in the Isner Creek area.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Voters send four incumbent Mon County delegates back to Charleston

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four incumbent Monongalia County delegates easily won reelection in the first head-to-head election in newly drawn single member districts. Republican Joe Statler won over Democrat Ben Swanson in the 77th District race by a margin of more than 1,800 votes. Statler, Chairman of the Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services said he plans to continue his efforts to increase funding and training for the ailing state EMS and volunteer fire department system.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Dangerous fugitive captured in Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A fugitive with a history of violence and escape was captured after a foot pursuit in Westover on Monday. Supervisory Deputy for U.S. Marshals Service Terry Moore said Wallace Anthony Booth, 30, was indicted last week by federal officials for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.
WESTOVER, WV
lootpress.com

Barbour County man sentenced for meth charge

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Austin Jay Robinson, of Belington, West Virginia, was sentenced to 21 months of incarceration for a methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Robinson, 23, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Robinson admitted to selling methamphetamine in April...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Mon County Commission approves Holland Avenue funding

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Commission has unanimously agreed to assist the Holland Avenue project with $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. “We find this to be a very important project,” Commissioner Jeff Arnett said. “Anyone that’s gone across Holland Avenue realizes the challenges faced to both your suspension and your vertebra.”
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

