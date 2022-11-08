Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
Luke Donald, Ryan Fox share lead as rain interrupts Nedbank Challenge
SUN CITY, South Africa — Luke Donald and Ryan Fox shared the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City when lightning and rain interrupted the second round on Friday. The co-leaders had played only three holes when the round was suspended for the day and they will have to return on Saturday morning to get through 33 holes to complete their second and third rounds at Gary Player Country Club.
Golf Channel
Tony Finau ties career low with 62 to lead Houston Open at Memorial Park
HOUSTON — Tony Finau finished his opening round with a string of birdies and then took the momentum right into Friday, making 10 birdies to match his career low with an 8-under 62 to build a big lead in the Houston Open. Finau was at his best late in...
Golf Channel
Linn Grant to miss CME Group Tour Championship due to vaccination status
Linn Grant might be eligible to compete in next week’s LPGA finale, but the 23-year-old Swede will be unable to tee it up at the CME Group Tour Championship because of U.S. travel restrictions related to her COVID-19 vaccination status. Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols was first to report that...
Golf Channel
Mark Hubbard DQ'd from Houston Open after adding extra driver at turn
Mark Hubbard was likely headed toward a missed cut Friday at the Cadence Bank Houston Open. Instead, the result will officially go down as a disqualification. Hubbard had just shot 3-over 74 Friday at Memorial Park to finish two rounds at 7 over, well below the cut line, when PGA Tour rules officials determined that Hubbard had violated Rule 4.1c as he “knowingly added a 15th club at the turn and used the club several times without declaring it out of play.”
GolfWRX
Pat Perez reveals his ‘hatred’ of Phil Mickelson after Lefty committed ‘unforgivable’ act
Pat Perez has had one hell of a time on the LIV Golf series. In March he told reporters he was doubtful that the tour would go ahead, yet a few weeks later signed to the Greg Norman-led tour, prompting his wife, Ashley, to take to social media and tell the haters exactly what she thought.
markerzone.com
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf release statement about Greg Norman's future as commissioner
LIV Golf managing director Majed Al Sorour has wholly denied the reports Greg Norman could soon be replaced as commissioner of the breakaway series. Al Sorour, who is also a director at Newcastle United of the Premier League, has rejected the claims that the former CEO of TaylorMade Mark King could replace Norman who would supposedly "move upstairs."
Golf Channel
Highlights: Cadence Bank Houston Open, Round 1
Alex Noren and Aaron Wise are tied atop the leaderboard after 18 holes at the Cadence Bank Houston Open. Watch the day's highlights here!
Jack "Golden Bear" Nicklaus Surprises Veterans On His Jupiter Golf Course
The vets knew they would be playing on the course yesterday, during the PGA National Day of HOPE, or "Helping Our Patriots Everywhere," but they were shocked when the "Golden Bear" himself showed up.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"
Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour star heavily linked with LIV set to reject Saudi money
Despite rumblings over the past few months that a number of PGA Tour stars would be jumping ship to LIV Golf, the New York Post’s Brian Wacker said in a tweet yesterday that Xander Schauffele will be staying on the PGA Tour. Wacker also revealed that LIV Golf’s long...
Golf Channel
Patrick Rodgers' keys to improving: Drive it like Rory, strike irons like Morikawa
After missing the cut at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last August, Patrick Rodgers knew improvements were in order. He hadn’t advanced past the first playoff event since 2017. Two seasons prior, he needed to go to Korn Ferry Tour Finals to keep his card. He posted three top-10s,...
Golf Channel
After losing limbs in Afghanistan, Rick Cicero making a difference in club fitting
No matter the way, it’s always been about serving the community for Rick Cicero. The 53-year-old from Connecticut who now lives in Weeki Wachee, Florida, spent a large chunk of his life in the military and the police force. In 2006, while training with a K-9 unit, a 90-pound dog crashed into his right leg and severely injured his knee. He retired from the police force and returned to serve in the military, specializing in detection dogs.
Golf Channel
Thursday's play canceled at Pelican, event reduced to 54 holes due to Hurricane Nicole
Thursday's play at the Pelican Women's Championship has been canceled and the event has been reduced to 54 holes because of Hurricane Nicole, the LPGA announced Wednesday evening. The storm is expected to hit the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning and work its way across the state. The...
Golf Digest
Bad at reading greens? Try this legendary putter's 5-step fix
It's quite fascinating that the most important part of good putting might not even be physical. Sure, it's important that you start your ball on your intended line, which rests on certain technical elements. But the real separator between good and bad putters comes in their judgement: their ability to read greens and to estimate the speed needed to hit the putt.
Golf Channel
Solheim Cup returning to even years; 2024 to be played in Virginia with new points structure
The Solheim Cup will return to even years, as following next year's competition in Spain, the biennial event will be played on Sept. 13-15, 2024, at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. “We are so excited to finally share the official dates of the 2024 Solheim Cup, marking...
Golf Channel
Cut Line: Tiger time, PIP problems and Greg Norman's LIV status
In this week’s edition we celebrate Tiger Woods’ return to competition, question the Player Impact Program’s lack of clarity and lament a somber week in Houston. Tiger time. It’s been nearly four months since Tiger Woods hit a meaningful golf shot and yet the 46-year-old part-time player enjoyed a rollicking week.
Golf Channel
With chance to reclaim world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler not motivated by world ranking
Scottie Scheffler has a chance to do what he couldn't last week. The world's second-ranked player needed a win or solo second at Mayakoba to reclaim world No. 1, which Rory McIlroy claimed three weeks ago after winning the CJ Cup. Scheffler carded a final-round 62, but finished T-3. With...
