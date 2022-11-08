Mark Hubbard was likely headed toward a missed cut Friday at the Cadence Bank Houston Open. Instead, the result will officially go down as a disqualification. Hubbard had just shot 3-over 74 Friday at Memorial Park to finish two rounds at 7 over, well below the cut line, when PGA Tour rules officials determined that Hubbard had violated Rule 4.1c as he “knowingly added a 15th club at the turn and used the club several times without declaring it out of play.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO