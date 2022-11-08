ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Channel

Luke Donald, Ryan Fox share lead as rain interrupts Nedbank Challenge

SUN CITY, South Africa — Luke Donald and Ryan Fox shared the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City when lightning and rain interrupted the second round on Friday. The co-leaders had played only three holes when the round was suspended for the day and they will have to return on Saturday morning to get through 33 holes to complete their second and third rounds at Gary Player Country Club.
Golf Channel

Linn Grant to miss CME Group Tour Championship due to vaccination status

Linn Grant might be eligible to compete in next week’s LPGA finale, but the 23-year-old Swede will be unable to tee it up at the CME Group Tour Championship because of U.S. travel restrictions related to her COVID-19 vaccination status. Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols was first to report that...
NAPLES, FL
Golf Channel

Mark Hubbard DQ'd from Houston Open after adding extra driver at turn

Mark Hubbard was likely headed toward a missed cut Friday at the Cadence Bank Houston Open. Instead, the result will officially go down as a disqualification. Hubbard had just shot 3-over 74 Friday at Memorial Park to finish two rounds at 7 over, well below the cut line, when PGA Tour rules officials determined that Hubbard had violated Rule 4.1c as he “knowingly added a 15th club at the turn and used the club several times without declaring it out of play.”
HOUSTON, TX
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf release statement about Greg Norman's future as commissioner

LIV Golf managing director Majed Al Sorour has wholly denied the reports Greg Norman could soon be replaced as commissioner of the breakaway series. Al Sorour, who is also a director at Newcastle United of the Premier League, has rejected the claims that the former CEO of TaylorMade Mark King could replace Norman who would supposedly "move upstairs."
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"

Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
Golf Channel

After losing limbs in Afghanistan, Rick Cicero making a difference in club fitting

No matter the way, it’s always been about serving the community for Rick Cicero. The 53-year-old from Connecticut who now lives in Weeki Wachee, Florida, spent a large chunk of his life in the military and the police force. In 2006, while training with a K-9 unit, a 90-pound dog crashed into his right leg and severely injured his knee. He retired from the police force and returned to serve in the military, specializing in detection dogs.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf Digest

Bad at reading greens? Try this legendary putter's 5-step fix

It's quite fascinating that the most important part of good putting might not even be physical. Sure, it's important that you start your ball on your intended line, which rests on certain technical elements. But the real separator between good and bad putters comes in their judgement: their ability to read greens and to estimate the speed needed to hit the putt.
The Spun

Golf Channel

Cut Line: Tiger time, PIP problems and Greg Norman's LIV status

In this week’s edition we celebrate Tiger Woods’ return to competition, question the Player Impact Program’s lack of clarity and lament a somber week in Houston. Tiger time. It’s been nearly four months since Tiger Woods hit a meaningful golf shot and yet the 46-year-old part-time player enjoyed a rollicking week.
HOUSTON, TX

