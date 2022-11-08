Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s Smallest Secret Lake Can Only Be Reached By Foot
We love our lakes in Minnesota. Heck, we are the land of 10,000 lakes don't ya know? Recently I dug into some fun facts, like did you know that the deepest lake in Minnesota isn't even a real lake and was once used by NASA? Yeah, crazy!. It's not an...
Latest: Worst Day To Grocery Shop For Thanksgiving In Minnesota
Time is running out if you want to miss the worst day to go Thanksgiving dinner shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. What Is the Worst Day to Go Thanksgiving Meal Shopping?. If someone asked, "What day is the worst to get out and do your Thanksgiving shopping?" you'd...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Cold and blustery; blizzard warning for some
(FOX 9) - A blast of winter is coming to portions of Minnesota and the Dakotas to end the work week. Thursday started warm and humid for much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with northern Minnesota much cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s. As a cold...
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
Do Squirrels In Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Use Plastic Bags In Nests?
In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota I've noticed this fall that high in the trees that a lot of squirrels' nests seem to have plastic shopping bags in them. What's Up?. This fall I've been traveling from South Dakota through Minnesota and into Iowa. I was recently stopped at a...
Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota
Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
Blizzard blasts the northern Plains with over a foot of snow
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a major winter storm in the northern Plains that is bringing blizzard conditions to the Dakotas, with heavy snow and ice extending into northern Minnesota and eastern Montana as the system races eastward Thursday and Friday.
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota
They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
This Amazing Pohlad Family-Owned Minnesota Lake Home Sold For Over $10 Million
There are so many amazing homes that sit right on the lake. From beautifully constructed cabins in northern Minnesota to the incredible mansions on Lake Minnetonka, there are truly a variety of homes out there. This one, in particular, was owned by someone from the Pohlad family, according to Bring...
Did You Know This Reality Star Is From Minnesota?
If you're a fan of reality television, you will love this little tidbit! I just learned that one of the biggest reality stars out there right now is from Minnesota. Somehow, in all my years watching him on screen, I never knew. This may seem random but there are a...
Como Zoo says goodbye to Stanley the gray seal
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Como Zoo is saying goodbye to an animal that had been with them since 2021. Stanley the gray seal was undergoing surgery to remove calcium deposits on eyes and did not wake up from the anesthesia. According to the zoo, Stanley was taking twice-daily...
AirWick Air Fresheners Recall Details For Minnesota + Wisconsin
A popular brand of aerosol spray air fresheners is involved in a recall. The Reckitt company has issued a voluntary recall of a single batch of their AirWick Fresh New Day air fresheners - in Fresh Waters and Fresh Linen scents. The recall affects retail outlets in the United States and the Caribbean - including Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Wednesday update: Major snowstorm, rainstorm impacts in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin
Snow totals over a foot are possible in parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota as the season's first winter storm barrels through the region over the next 72 hours, with the worst impacts from the snow and wind expected Thursday through Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service,...
New Minnesotan Was Concerned About These ‘Mystery’ Lights In The Sky
A social media page, identifying the quirky things found in Minnesota recently, had a post from a new Minnesotan pop-up that showed off these mysterious lights hovering inside the clouds in Southern Minnesota. Those who have lived here for some amount of time have seen these same lights before and knew there was nothing to be concerned about.
Minnesota Teen Named ‘Superhero’ By Farmer In Need
We keep hearing about the community impact lately when it comes to finishing harvest when a family emergency happens. Someone hears about it, rallies the neighbors, and the field gets done in hours. But sometimes it only takes one person to make a difference to someone in need. Last fall,...
