Minnesota State

fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Cold and blustery; blizzard warning for some

(FOX 9) - A blast of winter is coming to portions of Minnesota and the Dakotas to end the work week. Thursday started warm and humid for much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with northern Minnesota much cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s. As a cold...
Bring Me The News

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
Y-105FM

Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota

Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
KFIL Radio

10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota

They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
Bring Me The News

Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
KARE 11

Como Zoo says goodbye to Stanley the gray seal

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Como Zoo is saying goodbye to an animal that had been with them since 2021. Stanley the gray seal was undergoing surgery to remove calcium deposits on eyes and did not wake up from the anesthesia. According to the zoo, Stanley was taking twice-daily...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Duluth, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

