Duluth, MN

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Playground Construction Set To Begin In Duluth’s Lincoln Park

Great news for families near Lincoln Park in Duluth as another improvement to the area is about to get underway. The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division announced this week that construction will begin on Monday, November 14 on the Lincoln Park Improvement Project, starting with removal of the current playground equipment to make way for new and improved recreation facilities to be added starting in spring 2023.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Black Woods In Duluth Announces The Return Of Bruce The Mascot

He's back! But he's not the same man he was a month ago. Black Woods Grill and Bar on the Lake has announced the return of Bruce - the beloved mascot who had stood guard at the front entry way of the restaurant on London Road since it first opened up. The popular restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the announcement that the mascot had returned from his "vacation".
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

TODAY Names Duluth One Of The Best Christmas Towns

Duluth is finally getting the credit we deserve! While winters may be long and cold here, we still have a lot to offer and that was put on national display with a new study that came out on Thursday (November 10th). Other areas nearby have gotten some recognition lately, including...
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Fall Farmer’s Market Headed To Lincoln Park Thanksgiving

Miss the markets of summer? You're in luck because a fall farmer's market is headed to the Duluth area just before Thanksgiving. This is one of many fun fall events coming to the Northland (or should we say fall / winter). One great example of this is the annual 5K that takes place on Thanksgiving. The Gobble Gallop takes place in downtown Duluth once the holiday rolls around every year.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Registration Is Still Open For Duluth’s 2022 Gobble Gallop Run/Walk Events

A great annual tradition is ready to once again hit the street in downtown Duluth! The Gobble Gallop 5K Run/Walk is back and registration is open now. I've run every Gobble Gallop, including virtually during the pandemic, and I remember the first one had hundreds of runners and now it's grown to a huge event that involves thousands of runners participating in the 5K, a 1 mile race and a kids event.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves

To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

