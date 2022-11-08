Read full article on original website
Playground Construction Set To Begin In Duluth’s Lincoln Park
Great news for families near Lincoln Park in Duluth as another improvement to the area is about to get underway. The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division announced this week that construction will begin on Monday, November 14 on the Lincoln Park Improvement Project, starting with removal of the current playground equipment to make way for new and improved recreation facilities to be added starting in spring 2023.
Downtown Duluth Seeks Trolley Riders For Christmas City Of The North Parade
It's perhaps the biggest event of the holiday season in the Northland. Since 1958, the Christmas City of the North Parade has ushered in the holiday season in the Twin Ports - with it's festive route through downtown Duluth. The 64th annual Christmas City of the North Parade will happen...
Duluth’s Natural Surface Trails Closed During Annual Freeze/Thaw Cycle
After an unseasonably warm start to last week, this week ended with a return to reality with freezing rain and snow. It's a reminder that winter is indeed coming and that transition also means outdoor enthusiasts will have to temporarily refrain from using some of Duluth's trails. The City of...
Black Woods In Duluth Announces The Return Of Bruce The Mascot
He's back! But he's not the same man he was a month ago. Black Woods Grill and Bar on the Lake has announced the return of Bruce - the beloved mascot who had stood guard at the front entry way of the restaurant on London Road since it first opened up. The popular restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the announcement that the mascot had returned from his "vacation".
TODAY Names Duluth One Of The Best Christmas Towns
Duluth is finally getting the credit we deserve! While winters may be long and cold here, we still have a lot to offer and that was put on national display with a new study that came out on Thursday (November 10th). Other areas nearby have gotten some recognition lately, including...
Fall Farmer’s Market Headed To Lincoln Park Thanksgiving
Miss the markets of summer? You're in luck because a fall farmer's market is headed to the Duluth area just before Thanksgiving. This is one of many fun fall events coming to the Northland (or should we say fall / winter). One great example of this is the annual 5K that takes place on Thanksgiving. The Gobble Gallop takes place in downtown Duluth once the holiday rolls around every year.
Were You Aware Of This ‘Snow Removal Code’ That Duluth Residents Must Follow?
As messy, winter-like weather approaches parts of the Northland this week, I guess it's time to officially transition into "winter mode'. This means preparing your vehicle while also having hats, gloves, boots and your winter jacket ready. If you're a Duluth resident, that also means brushing up on the Snow...
Southbound Lanes Of Garfield Avenue In Duluth To Close November 11-14
A temporary closure will have big consequences for some drivers this upcoming weekend. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting Twin Ports drivers about the closure of the southbound lanes of Garfield Avenue - November 11 through November 14. The closure will mean that Superior-bound traffic will have...
Duluth Hiker Comes Across Buck Chasing Doe In Rut And Things Get Scary
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
Registration Is Still Open For Duluth’s 2022 Gobble Gallop Run/Walk Events
A great annual tradition is ready to once again hit the street in downtown Duluth! The Gobble Gallop 5K Run/Walk is back and registration is open now. I've run every Gobble Gallop, including virtually during the pandemic, and I remember the first one had hundreds of runners and now it's grown to a huge event that involves thousands of runners participating in the 5K, a 1 mile race and a kids event.
Annual Duluth Thanksgiving Buffet Brings Back On-Site Dining, But Turkey Shortage Forces Menu Change
The College of St. Scholastica and the DECC in Duluth are excited to announce that the annual Thanksgiving Day Buffet will once again be served at the DECC on Thursday, November 24 in the DECC Ballroom. Unlike the past two years when it was pick up or meal delivery only, individuals will be able to eat at the DECC like in years past.
Vote Now And Help Duluth’s Bentleyville Earn National Holiday Lights Honor
The Bentleyville "Tour Of Lights" will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when Santa himself skydives into the popular attraction at 4:55 p.m. It's a great Northland holiday tradition and one that has earned national recognition. Even though they're not yet open to the public, USA TODAY...
Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Curved Earth Home Hits The Market In Maple, Wisconsin
Here's another unique home for sale! A curved earth home is for sale in Maple, Wisconsin, situated on sixteen acres of land so you can really be one with nature if you want to. There have been many interesting homes on the market lately. Last month, a LEGO-themed home went...
Helicopter Tours Now Being Booked For 2022 Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” In Duluth
The Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" will soon be open for the 2022 season and while hundreds of thousands of people walk through the attraction each year, there is a unique and breathtaking way for you to see it all, as well as the city of Duluth. Bentleyville Helicopter Tours are...
The City Of Superior’s 2022 Holiday Tree Lighting Event Is Coming Up! Here’s What To Know
There are plenty of traditions that surround the holidays. Some of the bigger community events become things that families look forward to each year and plan their own celebrations around. One of those community events is the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony that happens in the City of Superior. Many have...
Superior, Wisconsin Voters Support Marijuana Legalization In Landslide Approval
Can you imagine if a candidate running for a race won with 70% of the vote? That would be insane! They would call it a landslide victory. Why is it then that time and time again Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana and are ignored?. Cannabis, also known as...
UPDATE: Body Of Missing Carlton County Man Has Reportedly Been Found
Recently a Northland man went missing and local authorities reached out to the public in an effort to locate him a quickly as possible. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension originally posted the Missing Person Alert on their official Facebook page, on behalf of the Carlton County Sheriff's Office:. The...
Superior Schools To Cover Budget Deficit With COVID Funds
As proposed, the 2022-2023 budget for the Superior School District ends up in the red; unbalanced; running a deficit. In order to "right-side" that budget and make it solvent, board members will tap federal COVID-19 funds. A variety of different issues have combined to create the budget problems for the...
