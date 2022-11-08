ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

The Almanac Online

The first restaurant at Menlo Park's Springline development is now open

Canteen is the first dining spot to open at Menlo Park's new Springline development along Oak Grove Avenue and El Camino Real. (Photo by Kate Bradshaw.) Canteen Coffee Shop, located inside the Springline development in downtown Menlo Park, has officially opened. The cafe, by Greg Kuzia Carmel, the chef behind...
MENLO PARK, CA
The Almanac Online

Boichik Bagels to open in Palo Alto Thursday morning

Boichik Bagels, a popular Berkeley eatery recognized by the New York Times as being part of a “West Coast bagel boom,” is opening in Palo Alto. (Courtesy Boichik Bagels.) The long-awaited Boichik Bagels outpost in Palo Alto will hold its soft opening tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 10, starting at 7 a.m., according to an Instagram announcement.
PALO ALTO, CA
The Almanac Online

Cheese Plate - Disrupted

Cheese plates - same ol', same ol'... I've been making them in similar ways for years. A mixed up jumble with a cheese knife. Give your guests a new look this holiday season. It's easy and fun!. At Neely Wineries fall release this week in Portola Valley, we broke old...
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA

