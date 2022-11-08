Read full article on original website
From the Big House to the Big Dance: Logan Dodge to play at national volleyball tournament as a Lady Saint
Two years ago, Logan Dodge was playing in The Big House at Liberal High School as a Lady Redskin. Now she will be playing in the national championship tournament for the Seward County Lady Saints. Very few LHS athletes make the move to Seward County, and practically none in volleyball.
Thompson narrowly falls short in race for seat on Seward County Commission
The Seward County Commission saw many names forward for the open seats, including Independent Ken Thompson. Thompson ultimately ended up coming behind eventual winner Tammy Sutherland-Abbott for the competition. “You hate to lose, and I think the main reason is because Seward County's primarily Republican, so if you're an Independent...
City commission hears updates on projects, purchases Tuesday
The Liberal City Commission’s agenda was much lighter than the past two meetings for its most recent meeting Tuesday evening. The first major business came during the Items from Groups portion at the beginning of the meeting, with Prespehoni Fuller from the Black History Committee giving the commission an update on plans for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Christmas a great time to touch children's lives across the world
The calendar has officially turned to November, and that means the holiday season is here. Soon, stores and malls will be filled with people looking to buy the perfect gift for a family member or friend, but the evangelical Christian organization, Samaritan’s Purse, wants Christmas shoppers to take the buying a step further and purchase a gift, or a shoebox full of gifts, for a child in another country.
City offices to close for Veterans Day
City of Liberal offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Refuse collection schedules for the holiday are as follows:. For more information, contact the City of Liberal Sanitation Department at (620) 626-0136.
WANDA ALEXANDER
Wanda May (Durham) Alexander, 85, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Kearny County Hospital in Lakin. She was born May 18, 1937 to Louis and Bertie (Thornton) Durham. She married Alfred Alexander May 12, 1956. He survives. She was a member of the Pleasant Prairie Church of God. She loved...
Seward County sells fire truck to City of Liberal
Monday the Seward County commissioners approved the sale of a fire engine, a bid for new flooring in the Activity Center and an agreement with an Ellsworth engineering firm regarding the Kismet bridge. With the first item, Seward County Fire Chief Andrew Barkley said he was approached by officials with...
Sutherland-Abbott ekes out 16-vote win to earn county seat
At one time, Tammy Sutherland-Abbott was a member of the USD No. 480 Board of Education. Now, she will be a member of the Seward County Commission. Sutherland-Abbott received about 51 percent of the just more than 600 votes cast in the race for Commission District 4, beating opponent Ken Thompson by 16 votes.
CHRIS McDANIEL
Chris K McDaniel, 69, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 25, 1952 to Howard and Stella (Atterbery) McDaniel. He married Mary Ramona "Mona" Casaus Nov. 6, 1976. She survives. He enlisted into the United States Army Aug. 8, 1971. He went on to serve in the National...
Knudsen celebrates first year as insurance agency owner
Insurance is an important part of life, and recently, an office in Liberal celebrated a milestone. Last week. Aaron Knudsen’s State Farm office commemorated its one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting and celebration at its location at 111 Tucker Road. As Knudsen tells it, being in that line of work was a rather natural decision.
Watermelon wins Kids Voting election
The kids have spoken and watermelon was the clear winner in the election on Tuesday at the Liberal election site. The Liberal Area Coalition for Families had a Kids Voting site at the Seward County election site at the Activity Center in Liberal and 96 votes were cast. "Watermelon was...
TERRY SMITH
Terry Smith, 69, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. He was born April 11, 1953 in Liberal. He graduated high school in 1973 from Guymon High School in Guymon, Okla. He went on to graduate from Okmulgee Technical School as an Oil and Gas Instrumentation technician. He then worked for 44 years for Panhandle Eastern.
DANNY DEWELL
FOWLER – Danny E. Dewell, 74, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Fowler Residential Care Center in Fowler. He was born March 21, 1948 to Alden (Duke) and Melva (Heinz) Dewell. He graduated from Fowler High School in 1966. He served in the United States Navy. After his...
Commission to consider day care permit, other codes
The Liberal City Commission will have a full agenda on its hands this evening for its next meeting starting at 5:30. Tonight’s meeting will be in the Blue Bonnet Community Building at 1109 W. 7th Street. Up first for the commission will be discussion of Ordinance No. 4586 concerning...
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
Lara disappointed with voter turnout in Senate loss
Only one Kansas Senate seat was on the ballot this year, and Jose Lara made sure it was a contested race. Lara ran against Ron Ryckman for the 38th District seat and ultimately came up short in the competition. As Lara said in a June L&T story, the decision to run for the seat had been percolating for a little while.
Lady Warriors battle Cardinals in Dodge City
Thursday the Lady Warriors traveled to Dodge City to take on the Lady Cardinals. The Lady Warriors seventh graders were aggressive from the beginning of the game to the end of the game. At the end of the first half the Lady Warriors were up by a score of 30-2. In the second half there was a running clock and the Lady Warriors beat the Lady Cardinals by a score of 46-6. Leading scorers were Devaney Carter with 16 points, Maliyah Mullens had 10, Jyzelle Juarez scored six, and Miah Janko also scored six.
Liberal man injured in semi rollover
A Liberal man suffered a suspected serious injury after his semi rolled over Saturday morning in Meade County. At 6 a.m. Saturday, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Freightliner was eastbound on Meade County V Road about two miles west Kansas Highway 23 when crested a hill and drifted into the westbound lane. KHP said the truck then drove into the north ditch and rolled.
