Tennessee State

Sunrise brief: California’s NEM 3.0 decision is in

Entergy to purchase power from 50 MW Louisiana solar facility Iris Solar and the upcoming St. James Solar facility will provide 70 MW of clean energy for 13,000 homes per year. California proposed decision to cut payments for rooftop solar net metering The new NEM 3.0 proposed decision has been...
PUC approves 15-year Minnesota Power IRP with 300 MW of new solar

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved Minnesota Power’s 15-year Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which calls for 100% renewable energy by 2050 with 300 MW of solar generation and 700 MW of new wind projects over the next five years. The framework detailed under parent company Allete’s IRP plan, called...
California introduces rooftop solar net metering 3.0: An industry reacts

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has released its proposed decision for Net Energy Metering (NEM), implementing a net billing mechanism and slashing payments for excess solar production sent to the grid by 75%. Based on an initial analysis, the new proposed decision would cut the average export rate in California from $0.30 per kW to $0.08 per kW, making the cuts effective in April 2023.
California proposed decision to cut payments for rooftop solar net metering

