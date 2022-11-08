Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
From the Big House to the Big Dance: Logan Dodge to play at national volleyball tournament as a Lady Saint
Two years ago, Logan Dodge was playing in The Big House at Liberal High School as a Lady Redskin. Now she will be playing in the national championship tournament for the Seward County Lady Saints. Very few LHS athletes make the move to Seward County, and practically none in volleyball.
Liberal First
TERRY SMITH
Terry Smith, 69, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. He was born April 11, 1953 in Liberal. He graduated high school in 1973 from Guymon High School in Guymon, Okla. He went on to graduate from Okmulgee Technical School as an Oil and Gas Instrumentation technician. He then worked for 44 years for Panhandle Eastern.
Liberal First
Thompson narrowly falls short in race for seat on Seward County Commission
The Seward County Commission saw many names forward for the open seats, including Independent Ken Thompson. Thompson ultimately ended up coming behind eventual winner Tammy Sutherland-Abbott for the competition. “You hate to lose, and I think the main reason is because Seward County's primarily Republican, so if you're an Independent...
Liberal First
DANNY DEWELL
FOWLER – Danny E. Dewell, 74, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Fowler Residential Care Center in Fowler. He was born March 21, 1948 to Alden (Duke) and Melva (Heinz) Dewell. He graduated from Fowler High School in 1966. He served in the United States Navy. After his...
Liberal First
WANDA ALEXANDER
Wanda May (Durham) Alexander, 85, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Kearny County Hospital in Lakin. She was born May 18, 1937 to Louis and Bertie (Thornton) Durham. She married Alfred Alexander May 12, 1956. He survives. She was a member of the Pleasant Prairie Church of God. She loved...
Liberal First
CHRIS McDANIEL
Chris K McDaniel, 69, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. He was born Dec. 25, 1952 to Howard and Stella (Atterbery) McDaniel. He married Mary Ramona "Mona" Casaus Nov. 6, 1976. She survives. He enlisted into the United States Army Aug. 8, 1971. He went on to serve in the National...
Liberal First
Lara disappointed with voter turnout in Senate loss
Only one Kansas Senate seat was on the ballot this year, and Jose Lara made sure it was a contested race. Lara ran against Ron Ryckman for the 38th District seat and ultimately came up short in the competition. As Lara said in a June L&T story, the decision to run for the seat had been percolating for a little while.
Liberal First
Sutherland-Abbott ekes out 16-vote win to earn county seat
At one time, Tammy Sutherland-Abbott was a member of the USD No. 480 Board of Education. Now, she will be a member of the Seward County Commission. Sutherland-Abbott received about 51 percent of the just more than 600 votes cast in the race for Commission District 4, beating opponent Ken Thompson by 16 votes.
Liberal First
Local food pantries receive funds
Area food pantries are thankful for their local electric cooperative and its employees this month. Tri-County Electric Cooperative matched donations from its employees to eight food pantries, issuing checks totaling $7,000 to help feed children, seniors and families living with food insecurity. While local results may vary, the Regional Food...
Liberal First
City offices to close for Veterans Day
City of Liberal offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Refuse collection schedules for the holiday are as follows:. For more information, contact the City of Liberal Sanitation Department at (620) 626-0136.
Liberal First
Ryckman cruises with 75 percent
In Tuesday’s only Kansas Senate race, incumbent Republican Ronald Ryckman Sr. took home the top prize in the 38th District. Ryckman from Meade County got nearly 9,600 of the 12,750 votes cast in the race, with his Democratic challenger, Liberal’s Jose Lara, getting just more than 3,150 votes.
Liberal First
City commission hears updates on projects, purchases Tuesday
The Liberal City Commission’s agenda was much lighter than the past two meetings for its most recent meeting Tuesday evening. The first major business came during the Items from Groups portion at the beginning of the meeting, with Prespehoni Fuller from the Black History Committee giving the commission an update on plans for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Comments / 0