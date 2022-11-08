Read full article on original website
Liberal First
WANDA ALEXANDER
Wanda May (Durham) Alexander, 85, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Kearny County Hospital in Lakin. She was born May 18, 1937 to Louis and Bertie (Thornton) Durham. She married Alfred Alexander May 12, 1956. He survives. She was a member of the Pleasant Prairie Church of God. She loved...
Meade to host Fall Craft Fair Saturday
What is traditionally known as the biggest shopping day of the year is still a few weeks away, but this weekend in Meade, people will have a chance to buy some of their Christmas presents ahead of the Black Friday rush. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Meade...
Ryckman cruises with 75 percent
In Tuesday’s only Kansas Senate race, incumbent Republican Ronald Ryckman Sr. took home the top prize in the 38th District. Ryckman from Meade County got nearly 9,600 of the 12,750 votes cast in the race, with his Democratic challenger, Liberal’s Jose Lara, getting just more than 3,150 votes.
