Great Bend man seriously injured in minivan-semi head-on crash in Ford County
SPEARVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a semitrailer Sunday morning in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on US-50 highway, about five miles northeast of Spearville. According...
Thompson narrowly falls short in race for seat on Seward County Commission
The Seward County Commission saw many names forward for the open seats, including Independent Ken Thompson. Thompson ultimately ended up coming behind eventual winner Tammy Sutherland-Abbott for the competition. “You hate to lose, and I think the main reason is because Seward County's primarily Republican, so if you're an Independent...
Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash
A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.
SW Kansas woman jailed after fight, altercation with police
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a fight and altercation with police. Just after 2:30p.m. Nov. 3, police were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 1st Street in Garden City for a fight in progress between three women, according to a media release.
FOWLER – Danny E. Dewell, 74, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the Fowler Residential Care Center in Fowler. He was born March 21, 1948 to Alden (Duke) and Melva (Heinz) Dewell. He graduated from Fowler High School in 1966. He served in the United States Navy. After his...
Sutherland-Abbott ekes out 16-vote win to earn county seat
At one time, Tammy Sutherland-Abbott was a member of the USD No. 480 Board of Education. Now, she will be a member of the Seward County Commission. Sutherland-Abbott received about 51 percent of the just more than 600 votes cast in the race for Commission District 4, beating opponent Ken Thompson by 16 votes.
Wanda May (Durham) Alexander, 85, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Kearny County Hospital in Lakin. She was born May 18, 1937 to Louis and Bertie (Thornton) Durham. She married Alfred Alexander May 12, 1956. He survives. She was a member of the Pleasant Prairie Church of God. She loved...
Lara disappointed with voter turnout in Senate loss
Only one Kansas Senate seat was on the ballot this year, and Jose Lara made sure it was a contested race. Lara ran against Ron Ryckman for the 38th District seat and ultimately came up short in the competition. As Lara said in a June L&T story, the decision to run for the seat had been percolating for a little while.
Terry Smith, 69, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. He was born April 11, 1953 in Liberal. He graduated high school in 1973 from Guymon High School in Guymon, Okla. He went on to graduate from Okmulgee Technical School as an Oil and Gas Instrumentation technician. He then worked for 44 years for Panhandle Eastern.
City commission hears updates on projects, purchases Tuesday
The Liberal City Commission’s agenda was much lighter than the past two meetings for its most recent meeting Tuesday evening. The first major business came during the Items from Groups portion at the beginning of the meeting, with Prespehoni Fuller from the Black History Committee giving the commission an update on plans for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Dodge City CC closed due to potential security risk
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Social media accounts belonging to Dodge City Community College indicate the school’s campus is closed until 11 a.m. Tuesday due to a potential security risk. The school did not say what the security risk was, but addressed rumors of an active shooter by saying that...
From the Big House to the Big Dance: Logan Dodge to play at national volleyball tournament as a Lady Saint
Two years ago, Logan Dodge was playing in The Big House at Liberal High School as a Lady Redskin. Now she will be playing in the national championship tournament for the Seward County Lady Saints. Very few LHS athletes make the move to Seward County, and practically none in volleyball.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
Lady Warriors battle Cardinals in Dodge City
Thursday the Lady Warriors traveled to Dodge City to take on the Lady Cardinals. The Lady Warriors seventh graders were aggressive from the beginning of the game to the end of the game. At the end of the first half the Lady Warriors were up by a score of 30-2. In the second half there was a running clock and the Lady Warriors beat the Lady Cardinals by a score of 46-6. Leading scorers were Devaney Carter with 16 points, Maliyah Mullens had 10, Jyzelle Juarez scored six, and Miah Janko also scored six.
Ryckman cruises with 75 percent
In Tuesday’s only Kansas Senate race, incumbent Republican Ronald Ryckman Sr. took home the top prize in the 38th District. Ryckman from Meade County got nearly 9,600 of the 12,750 votes cast in the race, with his Democratic challenger, Liberal’s Jose Lara, getting just more than 3,150 votes.
Recall over Salmonella concern impacts 4 Kansas Walmart stores
The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas.
Knudsen celebrates first year as insurance agency owner
Insurance is an important part of life, and recently, an office in Liberal celebrated a milestone. Last week. Aaron Knudsen’s State Farm office commemorated its one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting and celebration at its location at 111 Tucker Road. As Knudsen tells it, being in that line of work was a rather natural decision.
Meade to host Fall Craft Fair Saturday
What is traditionally known as the biggest shopping day of the year is still a few weeks away, but this weekend in Meade, people will have a chance to buy some of their Christmas presents ahead of the Black Friday rush. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the Meade...
Local food pantries receive funds
Area food pantries are thankful for their local electric cooperative and its employees this month. Tri-County Electric Cooperative matched donations from its employees to eight food pantries, issuing checks totaling $7,000 to help feed children, seniors and families living with food insecurity. While local results may vary, the Regional Food...
