, , , Carlos Daniels says he is a defensive-minded basketball coach and his teams pride themselves on the ability to limit the opponent’s scoring. His Mexia Ladycats played it true to form in their season-opener against Valley Mills at the Mexia High School gym Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Mexia held Valley Mills scoreless in the first quarter and to just two points in each of the third and fourth quarters on its way to a 50-13 victory. The Ladycats limited Valley Mills to just three field goals in the game. Two came within a two-minute stretch early in the second quarter. After...

MEXIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO