Rogers wins Section 6AAAAA football championship
The Rogers Royals football team defeated the Spring Lake Park Panthers 21-7 in the Section 6AAAAA Championship, at Spring Lake Park high school Friday, Nov. 4, to advance to the State Tournament for the second year in a row. Rogers came into the game as the #3 seed, while the Panthers came in seeded #1. It is often said that the team that wins the turnover battle, normally wins the ballgame, and that was never more evident than in this game. The Royals defense forced...
Dominant defense propels Ladycats to opening-game win
, , , Carlos Daniels says he is a defensive-minded basketball coach and his teams pride themselves on the ability to limit the opponent’s scoring. His Mexia Ladycats played it true to form in their season-opener against Valley Mills at the Mexia High School gym Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Mexia held Valley Mills scoreless in the first quarter and to just two points in each of the third and fourth quarters on its way to a 50-13 victory. The Ladycats limited Valley Mills to just three field goals in the game. Two came within a two-minute stretch early in the second quarter. After...
Chargers Aim to Overcome Double-Digit Deficits in First Quarter of Games
The Chargers are looking to put their slow starts to games behind them in Week 10.
