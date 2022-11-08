Read full article on original website
From the Big House to the Big Dance: Logan Dodge to play at national volleyball tournament as a Lady Saint
Two years ago, Logan Dodge was playing in The Big House at Liberal High School as a Lady Redskin. Now she will be playing in the national championship tournament for the Seward County Lady Saints. Very few LHS athletes make the move to Seward County, and practically none in volleyball.
Lady Warriors battle Cardinals in Dodge City
Thursday the Lady Warriors traveled to Dodge City to take on the Lady Cardinals. The Lady Warriors seventh graders were aggressive from the beginning of the game to the end of the game. At the end of the first half the Lady Warriors were up by a score of 30-2. In the second half there was a running clock and the Lady Warriors beat the Lady Cardinals by a score of 46-6. Leading scorers were Devaney Carter with 16 points, Maliyah Mullens had 10, Jyzelle Juarez scored six, and Miah Janko also scored six.
Thompson narrowly falls short in race for seat on Seward County Commission
The Seward County Commission saw many names forward for the open seats, including Independent Ken Thompson. Thompson ultimately ended up coming behind eventual winner Tammy Sutherland-Abbott for the competition. “You hate to lose, and I think the main reason is because Seward County's primarily Republican, so if you're an Independent...
Sutherland-Abbott ekes out 16-vote win to earn county seat
At one time, Tammy Sutherland-Abbott was a member of the USD No. 480 Board of Education. Now, she will be a member of the Seward County Commission. Sutherland-Abbott received about 51 percent of the just more than 600 votes cast in the race for Commission District 4, beating opponent Ken Thompson by 16 votes.
WANDA ALEXANDER
Wanda May (Durham) Alexander, 85, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Kearny County Hospital in Lakin. She was born May 18, 1937 to Louis and Bertie (Thornton) Durham. She married Alfred Alexander May 12, 1956. He survives. She was a member of the Pleasant Prairie Church of God. She loved...
Watermelon wins Kids Voting election
The kids have spoken and watermelon was the clear winner in the election on Tuesday at the Liberal election site. The Liberal Area Coalition for Families had a Kids Voting site at the Seward County election site at the Activity Center in Liberal and 96 votes were cast. "Watermelon was...
