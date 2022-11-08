Thursday the Lady Warriors traveled to Dodge City to take on the Lady Cardinals. The Lady Warriors seventh graders were aggressive from the beginning of the game to the end of the game. At the end of the first half the Lady Warriors were up by a score of 30-2. In the second half there was a running clock and the Lady Warriors beat the Lady Cardinals by a score of 46-6. Leading scorers were Devaney Carter with 16 points, Maliyah Mullens had 10, Jyzelle Juarez scored six, and Miah Janko also scored six.

