Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With...
SNL’s Weekend Update knocks Biden’s ‘low approval ratings,’ age: ‘I wouldn’t plan too far ahead’
Hosts of the satire news sketch series "Weekend Update" mocked President Joe Biden on Saturday as the nation reels from recent midterm elections.
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona...
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
WASHINGTON — Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race. Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.
Congresswoman ahead of developer in seesaw LA mayor's race
LOS ANGELES — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass established a fragile lead Friday over developer Rick Caruso in their back-and-forth contest to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, with many ballots uncounted and the outcome not expected until at least next week. Returns released by the Los Angeles County...
'Ramifications are substantial.' How Republicans gained a lasting grip on the NC Supreme Court
North Carolina Republicans elected a new U.S. Senator and captured a supermajority in the state Senate. They strengthened their majority in the state House and expanded the number of GOP sheriffs in North Carolina’s 100 counties. But the biggest and longest-lasting impacts of Tuesday’s elections will be felt at...
'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding
WASHINGTON — “Here Comes the Bride” will be heard at the White House very soon. Again. Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.
AP sources: US border agency leader is being forced out
WASHINGTON — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus was told...
Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly
WASHINGTON — Blake Masters wasn't posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona's biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches coming in from Maricopa County; in nearly all other cases, Kelly had a slight or substantial edge.
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam...
