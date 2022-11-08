Read full article on original website
Badger Herald
Women’s Basketball: Wisconsin set up for success in Marisa Moseley’s second season
The Wisconsin Women’s Basketball team finished with an 8-21 record in head coach Marisa Moseley’s first year. Despite the lackluster record, the Badgers wrapped up their 2021-22 campaign on a high note — winning three of their last seven games, including a Big Ten record and a 22-point comeback win against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Badger Herald
Men’s Basketball: Look ahead at season after Badgers win against South Dakota
Basketball hit the hardwood to open the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball season for the 125th time Monday as the Badgers took on the South Dakota University Coyotes. Coming in 22-1 all-time in openers at the Kohl Center, there was little surprise when the Badgers took the 26-point win. Ultimately, the weight of the game was more in what could be learned.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Two Wisconsin Men Arrested in Nebraska With 100lbs of Weed in a Nissan Maxima
Two guys from Madison, Wisc were in Nebraska...Maybe sight seeing, maybe visiting friends, maybe SELLING WEED? Yes, let's go with the last one...Anyway, they had 100lbs of weed in a Nissan Maxima. NOW. Chao Lee, and a passenger, Kou Yang, were pulled over on the interstate in Nebraska, for failing...
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Tony Evers eyes 2nd term
MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term as Wisconsin's governor, facing Republican challenger Tim Michels on the Nov. 8 midterm elections ballot. Evers planned to celebrate victory at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, as he did in 2018. Supporters filed in Tuesday night, and there were...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
Great Lakes Now
The Catch: Secrets of Lake Mendota
Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
Badger Herald
‘Black Klansman’ speaks to UW students about his undercover work
Nov. 2, veteran police officer and author Ron Stallworth, whose early life was the subject of Spike Lee’s 2018 movie “BlacKkKlansman,” spoke virtually to a group of University of Wisconsin students about his detective work and undercover infiltration of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. The...
wiproud.com
‘Unintentional, isolated incident’: Officer-issued firearm inadvertently discharges at Wisconsin middle school
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An unintentional firing of an officer-issued firearm was reported at a southern Wisconsin middle school back in September, inspections showed no defects. According to the Janesville Police Department, the incident happened at Edison Middle School on September 19, which officers described as an ‘unintentional, unique,...
wizmnews.com
Two parties could find agreement in Madison, now that election’s over, says La Crosse political pundit
Politics in Madison could stay the same for another two years, as a result of elections around Wisconsin. Republicans will still control both houses of the legislature, but they didn’t get a veto-proof majority. And they didn’t get a Republican governor, either, as Tony Evers won a second term.
Daily Cardinal
Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison
Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
Tweet incorrectly claims Madison poll worker was ‘rigging’ ballots
A video clip from Fox News posted in a tweet by someone accusing a Madison poll worker of "rigging ballots live on TV" actually showed the normal processing of ballots, Dane County election officials said Tuesday night.
Badger State Trail bridge in Monroe torn down after suspected arson
Authorities in Green County say they are investigating a fire on a bridge on the Badger State Recreation trail in Monroe as an arson.
