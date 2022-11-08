Basketball hit the hardwood to open the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball season for the 125th time Monday as the Badgers took on the South Dakota University Coyotes. Coming in 22-1 all-time in openers at the Kohl Center, there was little surprise when the Badgers took the 26-point win. Ultimately, the weight of the game was more in what could be learned.

