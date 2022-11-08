ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badger Herald

Men’s Basketball: Look ahead at season after Badgers win against South Dakota

Basketball hit the hardwood to open the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball season for the 125th time Monday as the Badgers took on the South Dakota University Coyotes. Coming in 22-1 all-time in openers at the Kohl Center, there was little surprise when the Badgers took the 26-point win. Ultimately, the weight of the game was more in what could be learned.
MADISON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Tony Evers eyes 2nd term

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term as Wisconsin's governor, facing Republican challenger Tim Michels on the Nov. 8 midterm elections ballot. Evers planned to celebrate victory at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, as he did in 2018. Supporters filed in Tuesday night, and there were...
WISCONSIN STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
MONROE, WI
Great Lakes Now

The Catch: Secrets of Lake Mendota

Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
MADISON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

‘Black Klansman’ speaks to UW students about his undercover work

Nov. 2, veteran police officer and author Ron Stallworth, whose early life was the subject of Spike Lee’s 2018 movie “BlacKkKlansman,” spoke virtually to a group of University of Wisconsin students about his detective work and undercover infiltration of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. The...
MADISON, WI
wiproud.com

‘Unintentional, isolated incident’: Officer-issued firearm inadvertently discharges at Wisconsin middle school

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An unintentional firing of an officer-issued firearm was reported at a southern Wisconsin middle school back in September, inspections showed no defects. According to the Janesville Police Department, the incident happened at Edison Middle School on September 19, which officers described as an ‘unintentional, unique,...
JANESVILLE, WI
Daily Cardinal

Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison

Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility

PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
PORTAGE, WI

