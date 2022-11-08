ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid...
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

WATCH: Breaking down Wisconsin voter turnout, early voting and more

MADISON, Wis. — Brandon Scholz from The Capitol Group and Matt Rothschild, the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, join Live at Four to discuss voter turnout, early turnout and more. Scholz and Rothschild will continue to provide analysis throughout the night; stay with News 3 Now, Channel3000.com...
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Tim Michels, Tony Evers vote as campaign wraps up

MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin joined voters at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. Republican Tim Michels waited in line at Chenequa Village Hall in Hartland just after 8 a.m. Afterward, he told voters that, if he wins, the first thing he’ll do is put an ‘Open for Business’ sign at the Illinois-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Public comment period opens on draft of Wisconsin DNR’s updated wolf management plan

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is opening up a public comment period for proposed updates to its wolf management plan. The comment period, which opened Thursday and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, gives the public to weigh in on early versions of the DNR’s plans. This is the first time since 2007 the wolf management plan is being updated.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Derrick Van Orden wins race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Voters in western Wisconsin have chosen Republican Derrick Van Orden to represent the state’s 3rd Congressional District. Van Orden won with 52% over Democrat Brad Pfaff. U.S. Congress District 3. U.S. Congress District 3. Derrick Van OrdenBrad Pfaff. Derrick Van Orden WinnerR. 52.0%. 162,492.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Evers focuses on abortion, education following re-election victory

MADISON, Wis. — Fresh off a win in his re-election bid, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday focused on abortion and education as his main priorities for his second term. During a visit to O’Keeffe Middle School in Madison Wednesday afternoon, Evers said he would continue pursuing a lawsuit Attorney General Josh Kaul filed earlier this year in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision curtailing abortion rights.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District referendum passes

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters in the Middleton and Cross Plains area approved a referendum allowing the school district to exceed revenue limits. The referendum — which asked if the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District could exceed the state-specified revenue limit by $65.5 million — passed with 62.9% of the vote.
MIDDLETON, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase. Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Janesville.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Updated Information on Dodgeville Murder

Both men accused of murder of a Dodgeville woman are now in custody. 51 year old Aric Way of Glendale Wisconsin has been in custody since Friday afternoon and 28 year old Schmidt-Way was taken into custody Saturday morning. When he was arrested in Denver, CO, authorities uncovered an illegal marijuana operation in process. It is unconfirmed if Schmidt-Way to be extradited to Wisconsin for trial.
DODGEVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy