A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid...
‘There was a lot of positive energy’: Dane County poll workers experience busy but safe Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County election officials say after poll workers went into the election with safety concerns about disruptive poll watchers, the biggest issue they ended up facing was a big voter turnout. “People were really engaged in their democracy and wanting to protect it both the poll...
‘Boring wins’: Tony Evers declares victory in Wisconsin governor race; challenger Tim Michels concedes
MADISON, Wis. — After the most expensive gubernatorial campaign in state history, Gov. Tony Evers has won a second term as Wisconsin’s governor. Republican challenger Tim Michels announced at about 12:20 a.m. that he was conceding the race to Evers. “Unfortunately, the math doesn’t add up,” Michels told...
WATCH: Breaking down Wisconsin voter turnout, early voting and more
MADISON, Wis. — Brandon Scholz from The Capitol Group and Matt Rothschild, the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, join Live at Four to discuss voter turnout, early turnout and more. Scholz and Rothschild will continue to provide analysis throughout the night; stay with News 3 Now, Channel3000.com...
Tweet incorrectly claims Madison poll worker was ‘rigging’ ballots
MADISON, Wis. — A video clip from Fox News posted in a tweet by someone accusing a Madison poll worker of “rigging ballots live on TV” actually showed the normal processing of ballots, Dane County election officials said Tuesday night. The tweet showed a poll worker making...
Early indicators show young voter turnout plays key role in Wisconsin midterm
MADISON, Wis. – Without formal exit polls, it’s tough to know for sure how much college students influenced Wisconsin’s midterm election results, but there is some speculation they swung the race for governor. Students on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus credit two things as big motivators for...
Tim Michels, Tony Evers vote as campaign wraps up
MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin joined voters at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. Republican Tim Michels waited in line at Chenequa Village Hall in Hartland just after 8 a.m. Afterward, he told voters that, if he wins, the first thing he’ll do is put an ‘Open for Business’ sign at the Illinois-Wisconsin border.
Eric Toney concedes race for Wisconsin Attorney General to incumbent Josh Kaul
MADISON, Wis. — Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney has conceded the race to his Democratic opponent, incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul. A campaign spokesperson confirmed Toney’s plans to News 3 Now early Wednesday morning. As of 1:25 a.m., the Associated Press had yet to call the race...
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of...
‘Finicky’ ballot scanner causes brief delays at Cross Plains polling location
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — Voters in Cross Plains experienced a brief interruption Tuesday due to a “finicky” ballot scanner, but the issue has since been resolved, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said. News 3 Now received a call from a voter about a computer outage at their...
Public comment period opens on draft of Wisconsin DNR’s updated wolf management plan
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is opening up a public comment period for proposed updates to its wolf management plan. The comment period, which opened Thursday and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, gives the public to weigh in on early versions of the DNR’s plans. This is the first time since 2007 the wolf management plan is being updated.
WATCH: What’s at stake on Election Day and how does this election compare to previous ones?
MADISON, Wis. — UW School of Journalism Professor Mike Wagner joined News 3 Now This Morning on Tuesday to discuss Election Day. Wagner broke down what’s at stake this year, spoke about the race for Senate, and compared this year’s election to previous ones. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Wait times of 2+ hours reported at Middleton polling location; clerk cites poll worker shortage
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters in Middleton said Tuesday they’re experiencing long lines at polling locations in the area, with some voters waiting more than two hours to cast their ballot. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell has confirmed to News 3 Now that the long lines are due to...
Derrick Van Orden wins race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Voters in western Wisconsin have chosen Republican Derrick Van Orden to represent the state’s 3rd Congressional District. Van Orden won with 52% over Democrat Brad Pfaff. U.S. Congress District 3. U.S. Congress District 3. Derrick Van OrdenBrad Pfaff. Derrick Van Orden WinnerR. 52.0%. 162,492.
Former MMSD board president, deputy mayor Gloria Reyes running for Madison mayor
MADISON, Wis. — The race for mayor is officially underway in Madison as former Madison Metropolitan School District board president Gloria Reyes has filed paperwork to run in next spring’s election, records show. The City of Madison’s 2023 Candidate Filings page shows Reyes has filed her Declaration of...
Evers focuses on abortion, education following re-election victory
MADISON, Wis. — Fresh off a win in his re-election bid, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday focused on abortion and education as his main priorities for his second term. During a visit to O’Keeffe Middle School in Madison Wednesday afternoon, Evers said he would continue pursuing a lawsuit Attorney General Josh Kaul filed earlier this year in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision curtailing abortion rights.
Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District referendum passes
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters in the Middleton and Cross Plains area approved a referendum allowing the school district to exceed revenue limits. The referendum — which asked if the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District could exceed the state-specified revenue limit by $65.5 million — passed with 62.9% of the vote.
Attack of the attack ads: Expert weighs in on impact negative ads have on current, future voters
MADISON, Wis. — No matter what screen you’re on in the past few weeks, odds are you’ve been bombarded by political ads. But what kind of impact are they having on current and future voters’ perceptions of the political environment?. The ads are nothing new. But...
Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase. Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Janesville.
Updated Information on Dodgeville Murder
Both men accused of murder of a Dodgeville woman are now in custody. 51 year old Aric Way of Glendale Wisconsin has been in custody since Friday afternoon and 28 year old Schmidt-Way was taken into custody Saturday morning. When he was arrested in Denver, CO, authorities uncovered an illegal marijuana operation in process. It is unconfirmed if Schmidt-Way to be extradited to Wisconsin for trial.
