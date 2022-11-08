Penn State and Maryland renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. A series that has been dominated historically by Penn State should not be taken for granted as the Terrapins come into the game with a 6-3 record and a roster that has the potential to hang with anyone on their schedule. Just ask Michigan. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is expected to set the school record for career passing yards on Saturday, as he is just 16 yards away from surpassing the current record holder, Trace Mcsorley. On the other side, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tahgovailoa has been one...

