Social media experts in Madison weigh in on Twitter changes under Elon Musk
MADISON, Wis. — Whether you use Twitter constantly or have never tried to cram a message into 280 characters, the social media platform has a big influence on your world. That’s why a rapid series of issues since Elon Musk bought Twitter has people worried about its survival.
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
UW System to launch student free speech survey on Monday after delay
MADISON, Wis. — The UW System will launch its free speech survey on Monday after it was delayed for months. A random sample of students in the UW System will be asked to complete the survey, which includes questions about students’ attitudes toward free speech, viewpoint diversity, and self-censorship on campus.
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
Wisconsin now accepting ornaments for State Capitol Holiday Tree
MADISON, Wis. — Students across Wisconsin will once again have the opportunity to help decorate the State Capitol Holiday Tree this year. Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Friday that the tree will once again be in the Capitol rotunda this year and that this year’s decoration theme will be “Wisconsin Waters.”
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
DALTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A phishing scam is circulating around southern Wisconsin in the form of a text message pretending to come from the USPS. Fourteen people reached out to the Southwest Wisconsin Better Business Bureau to report a text message scam pretending to be the United States Postal Services asking people to pay a $3 fee.
Badgers fans call for changes after Wisconsin football's loss at Iowa
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter following the 24-10 loss at Iowa. Here's what they are saying.
Rationing insulin can be dangerous, SSM Health doctor warns
MADISON, Wis. — More than one million people with diabetes in the United States rationed their insulin in the past year, according to a national study, prompting a warning from SSM Health that doing so could be dangerous. The study, published last month in the journal Annals of Internal...
Equity analysis completed as part of Metro Transit redesign; some remain concerned about proposal
MADISON, Wis. — Members of the public shared their thoughts this week on the results of a federally-mandated equity analysis as part of the larger Metro Transit redesign effort. Plans are underway for the City of Madison to redesign its bus system by June 2023 as part of the...
Turnovers, slip-ups see Badgers hand Heartland Trophy to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Badgers were their own worst enemy Saturday, squandering possessions and losing to Iowa 24-10. Graham Mertz matched a season-high two interceptions including one that was returned for a touchdown. Things started out well enough for Wisconsin. The Badgers forced a fumble on Iowa’s second...
Wisconsin breaks out the brooms for the second night in a row
MADISON, Wis. — Badger volleyball broke out the brooms for the second night in a row, extending their win streak to 14 matches as they beat Maryland. This match marked Wisconsin’s final regular season home match. With the win, the third-ranked Badgers improve to 21-3 on the season, 15-1 in Big Ten Play.
Woman Indicted For Intent To Distribute Meth in Southwest Wisconsin
A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin has indicted a woman from California for a charge of attempting to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute to numerous people in La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and Richland Counties. In early 2022, investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified 49 year old Heather Carter of Santa Monica, California as a person transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to Southwest Wisconsin. The charges against Carter are the result of an investigation by the Crawford and Vernon County Sheriffs’ Offices, Coon Valley Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and several other agencies. A search warrant was executed at a residence in the Village of Coon Valley where Carter was taken into custody on September 23rd. If convicted, Carter faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.
Men charged in Madison homicide to stand trial next summer
MADISON, Wis. — Two men charged with killing a man on Madison’s northeast side in November 2021 will stand trial next summer. Thirty-two-year-old Chabris Link and 33-year-old Justin Burage were arrested earlier this year in connection with a Nov. 17 shooting that killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson. Link faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide; Burage faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
WisCares vets for homeless pets in high demand as colder weather approaches
MADISON, Wis. — With the cold weather of winter, people experiencing homelessness in the area struggle to find warm shelter, and some have cats or dogs with them. One non-profit in Madison has offered care and shelter to those animals, but the group is having trouble keeping up. Wisconsin...
Manufacturers find no defects in officer’s gun that accidentally fired inside Janesville school
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Manufacturers have determined that a school liaison officer’s gun that was accidentally fired inside of a Janesville middle school earlier this year did not have any defects, officials with the Janesville Police Department said Friday. School district officials initially said the gun went off inside...
9 dairy cattle dead after hauler carrying 38 Holsteins tips over on Wisconsin highway on-ramp
CHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine dairy cattle died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over in Wisconsin on Thursday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound on-ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 26, in the township of Chester just after 9 p.m. on November 10.
In the 608: “Holiday Fantasy in Lights” turns on this weekend
MADISON, Wis. – The “Holiday Fantasy in Lights” is back for the season starting this weekend in Madison. The displays, located at Olin Park on Lake Monona, will light up for the first time on Saturday, November 12th. The Madison community supports this event through sponsorship of...
Boys & Girls Club awarded $20K grant to support student internet access
MADISON, Wis. — The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County received a $20,000 grant Friday intended to help the organization connect students to the internet. The grant, awarded by the AT&T Foundation, will support the organization’s after-school programs by funding access to high-speed internet, digital literacy resources, and computer programs useful for a variety of academic purposes.
Salvation Army kicks off 2022 Red Kettle Campaign
MADISON, Wis. — As the holiday season creeps closer, you’re likely to soon hear the familiar sound of bells ringing outside stores around Dane County. The Salvation Army launched its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, which aims to raise money for the organization’s philanthropic efforts each year. This year, the group has a goal of $500,000.
