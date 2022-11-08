BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good pair of snowboarding pants is crucial for winter sports and what better style than a white pair? They’re intended to provide mobility, water-resistance and warmth, while still remaining breathable. Even if you don’t snowboard, these pants are still great for sledding, skiing or hiking in the snow. With wearable technology advancing every year, there are plenty of options to choose from and a lot of things to consider when deciding on the right pair. For a completely waterproof and action-oriented pair of white snowboarding pants, the Volcom Aston GORE-TEX Pant is the number one choice.

