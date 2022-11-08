Read full article on original website
Thursday night high school football second round playoffs
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Many Triad-area high school football teams tackled wet weather and tough second-round playoff opponents Thursday night. Watch the video above for highlights and scores from the Thursday night NCHSAA second round games. Scores:. 1A WEST. Eastern Randolph 28, Mountain Heritage 12. Mount Airy 57, North...
(WGHP) — This week’s Coach Talk features Burton Cates, head coach of Eastern Randolph High School.
Here are the pairings for the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state football playoffs. Round 2 games were played on Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12. Round 3 games are originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18. The state championships will be held Dec. 9-10. Sites and times have not yet been announced by the NCHSAA. ...
Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
MEBANE — No matter the means of arriving at this point, a feeling of deja vu emanated from Fred Brady Field on a rainy Thursday night. The football teams from Eastern Alamance and Williams High School met for the second time this season, this time with their seasons on the line.
#1 (11-0) Williamsburg vs #9 (9-2) Wahlert Catholic.
