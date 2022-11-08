Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
x1071.com
‘There was a lot of positive energy’: Dane County poll workers experience busy but safe Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County election officials say after poll workers went into the election with safety concerns about disruptive poll watchers, the biggest issue they ended up facing was a big voter turnout. “People were really engaged in their democracy and wanting to protect it both the poll...
x1071.com
Early indicators show young voter turnout plays key role in Wisconsin midterm
MADISON, Wis. – Without formal exit polls, it’s tough to know for sure how much college students influenced Wisconsin’s midterm election results, but there is some speculation they swung the race for governor. Students on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus credit two things as big motivators for...
x1071.com
WATCH: Clerks share what you need to know before heading to the polls
MADISON, Wis. — Election Day has finally arrived as voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide who will lead Wisconsin going forward. There’s a wealth of important information you need to know before you go cast your vote. Election officials from the City of Madison and Dane County joined News 3 Now This Morning to break things down.
x1071.com
How to make sure your provisional ballot is counted
MADISON, Wis. — If you voted using a provisional ballot on Tuesday, there are some important steps to take to make sure your vote gets counted. Provisional voters in Madison must present proper voter identification to the Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. on Friday. Missing documents can be turned in in person, via e-mail or via fax.
x1071.com
Tweet incorrectly claims Madison poll worker was ‘rigging’ ballots
MADISON, Wis. — A video clip from Fox News posted in a tweet by someone accusing a Madison poll worker of “rigging ballots live on TV” actually showed the normal processing of ballots, Dane County election officials said Tuesday night. The tweet showed a poll worker making...
x1071.com
Evers focuses on abortion, education following re-election victory
MADISON, Wis. — Fresh off a win in his re-election bid, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday focused on abortion and education as his main priorities for his second term. During a visit to O’Keeffe Middle School in Madison Wednesday afternoon, Evers said he would continue pursuing a lawsuit Attorney General Josh Kaul filed earlier this year in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision curtailing abortion rights.
x1071.com
Wait times of 2+ hours reported at Middleton polling location; clerk cites poll worker shortage
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters in Middleton said Tuesday they’re experiencing long lines at polling locations in the area, with some voters waiting more than two hours to cast their ballot. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell has confirmed to News 3 Now that the long lines are due to...
x1071.com
Attack of the attack ads: Expert weighs in on impact negative ads have on current, future voters
MADISON, Wis. — No matter what screen you’re on in the past few weeks, odds are you’ve been bombarded by political ads. But what kind of impact are they having on current and future voters’ perceptions of the political environment?. The ads are nothing new. But...
x1071.com
Public comment period opens on draft of Wisconsin DNR’s updated wolf management plan
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is opening up a public comment period for proposed updates to its wolf management plan. The comment period, which opened Thursday and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, gives the public to weigh in on early versions of the DNR’s plans. This is the first time since 2007 the wolf management plan is being updated.
x1071.com
‘Finicky’ ballot scanner causes brief delays at Cross Plains polling location
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — Voters in Cross Plains experienced a brief interruption Tuesday due to a “finicky” ballot scanner, but the issue has since been resolved, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said. News 3 Now received a call from a voter about a computer outage at their...
x1071.com
Badger Blueprint: It’s trophy time for Wisconsin
In this week’s Badger Blueprint, News 3 Now Sports Director Zach Hanley and Wisconsin State Journal and BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin look back at Hunter Wohl’s return to the field and Isaac Guerendo’s big day against Maryland. The guys also break down the physical nature of the...
x1071.com
Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District referendum passes
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters in the Middleton and Cross Plains area approved a referendum allowing the school district to exceed revenue limits. The referendum — which asked if the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District could exceed the state-specified revenue limit by $65.5 million — passed with 62.9% of the vote.
x1071.com
Updated Information on Dodgeville Murder
Both men accused of murder of a Dodgeville woman are now in custody. 51 year old Aric Way of Glendale Wisconsin has been in custody since Friday afternoon and 28 year old Schmidt-Way was taken into custody Saturday morning. When he was arrested in Denver, CO, authorities uncovered an illegal marijuana operation in process. It is unconfirmed if Schmidt-Way to be extradited to Wisconsin for trial.
x1071.com
Winter Parking to Take Effect November 15th
Winter Parking Enforcement will begin Monday, November 15th at 2:00 AM in Platteville. As a reminder, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2:00 am to 6:00 am. Plan on parking on streets which have even house numbers on even days of the month and odd numbers on odd days of the month. Remember to check the street signs in your area before parking to make sure you are parking where permitted this winter.
x1071.com
Madison police warn of scams targeting elderly people
Madison police are warning of an increase in scams targeting elderly people. They saw this trend is increasing in Madison and surrounding communities. The scams come in many forms but involve the victim getting a call from a loved one. Police have recently seen scams where scammers ask for cash and send a “courier” to collect it. Other times, the scammer will ask for bank or credit card information, or they’ll ask the victim to go to a Bitcoin ATM and complete a transaction.
x1071.com
In the 608: How to help the Madison Reading Project this holiday season
MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Reading Project is gearing up for one of the area’s biggest book drives beginning Thursday, November 10th. The Madison Reading Project collects used books and also uses the money to buy new books to give to children and families in need. From November...
x1071.com
City of Platteville and Family Advocates Disagree on Payments
Platteville City Council members and Family Advocates staff and supporters got together Tuesday to discuss the $12,405 yearly stipulation currently listed in a drafted development agreement for the organization’s new shelter to be built on Eastside Road. That amount would be adjusted each year for inflation, but a report says little progress was made in reaching an agreement. City officials say the payment is necessary to offset some of the costs associated with taking the 3-acre property off the tax roll since nonprofits do not have to pay property taxes. Opponents of the payment say it will put further financial strain on an essential community service that already relies on donations and grants to fund its operations. In the past, the City of Platteville has received payments in lieu of taxes from certain faith organizations and nonprofit housing developments. Family Advocates does not currently make any similar payments on its existing Platteville properties and supporters oppose the payment in lieu of taxes. Options include lowering the payment amount, only requiring it for a certain number or years or reducing the amount if the organization sells one of its other buildings, thus returning it to the tax roll. Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel say discussions will continue between the city and Family Advocates to see if a compromise can be found.
x1071.com
Platteville School District Referendum Passes
Voters in the Platteville School District on Tuesday approved a $36 million referendum for improvements across the School District. A total of 3,034 people voted in favor of the measure while 2,199 voted against it. The measure needed a simple majority to pass. The funds will cover projects across the district including a renovation of the cafeteria and gymnasium at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, a new parent pick-up and drop-off area at Westview Elementary and additional bathrooms and classroom renovations at Platteville Middle School. Platteville High School also will undergo multiple improvements, including the addition of a career and technical education classroom, renovations to the cafeteria and kitchen, and a new outdoor activities complex and parking lot.
x1071.com
Rationing insulin can be dangerous, SSM Health doctor warns
MADISON, Wis. — More than one million people with diabetes in the United States rationed their insulin in the past year, according to a national study, prompting a warning from SSM Health that doing so could be dangerous. The study, published last month in the journal Annals of Internal...
x1071.com
Fire at Kipp Corp. building put out by sprinkler system
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Kipp Corporation building was put out by the automatic sprinkler system, officials said Tuesday. Crews were sent to the building in the 100 block of South Fair Oaks Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. A nearby EMS crew that was responding to an unrelated call noticed steam and smoke coming from the area.
Comments / 0