Read full article on original website
Related
Iranian who inspired "The Terminal" dies at Paris airport
An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport, officials said.Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice, according to French media reports.He had been living in the airport again in recent weeks, the airport official said.His saga inspired “The Terminal” starring Tom Hanks, and a French film. Read More 100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine - latestBiden will work with GOP if they take House in midterms - liveHancock defends Sunak as ‘great’ PM amid resignation demands - live
stljewishlight.org
Meet the Israeli nurse who travels the world to disasters
“When you see a young man dying on the floor of the hospital because there’s no bed and we can’t do anything to help him, and his mother is crying, it breaks my heart,” says Odeda Benin-Goren. This Israeli nurse has traveled the world for the past...
stljewishlight.org
With a dark winter looming in Ukraine, Jewish groups send generators and other support
(JTA) — Since Feb. 24, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Jewish groups from around the world have flooded the country with support, from food to medical care to evacuations. Now, as temperatures fall and Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid ramp up, those groups are directing their efforts toward...
No Bears review – Jafar Panahi’s piercingly self-aware study of film-making and fear
The Iranian director, who was imprisoned in July, crafts a complex meditation on artistic creativity and invisible borders. Earlier this year, the Iranian auteur Jafar Panahi was detained and ordered to serve a six-year prison sentence – the latest politically motivated attempt to silence an artist who has been banned from making movies since 2010. Despite the ban, Panahi has remained a creative thorn in the side of the Iranian authorities. His provocatively entitled This Is Not a Movie (2011) was smuggled out of Iran on a USB drive hidden inside a cake and premiered to great acclaim at Cannes. His next two features, Closed Curtain (2013) and Taxi Tehran (2015), earned him a Silver and Golden Bear respectively at the Berlin film festival, while 3 Faces (2018) won best screenplay at Cannes.
Comments / 0