Conservative rabbis from around the world gather in St. Louis for first in-person conference in three years

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
stljewishlight.org
For decades, Stan Towerman downplayed his military service. How an Honor Flight changed that
Stan Towerman served his country. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1954, at the height of the Korean War. But Towerman never considered his service worthy of any accolades, or even much discussion in his life because while the war raged in Korea, Towerman was stationed in Newfoundland where he never saw combat. This fact influenced his feelings about his own military service.
fourstateshomepage.com
Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”
From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
KSDK
The 7th annual St. Louis Natural Hair and Black Cultural Expo is tomorrow!
ST. LOUIS — The mission of The St. Louis Natural Hair & Black Culture Expo is to promote natural hair, healthy-living, and concepts of beauty for the African family. Our goal is to provide a platform for small community-based businesses to market and sell their products and services to consumers who are interested in healthy and fashionable natural hair, using the best natural hair products.
New Horror Graphic Novel Centers on Dark St. Louis Secrets
Jim Ousley's The Atonement Bell asks what you'd do to protect those you love
St. Louis area churches help erase people’s medical debt
Churches are banding together to raise money to help residents wipe out medical debt.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
So St. Louis: My Car Was Stolen Twice and It Wasn't a Kia
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Longing for Some Nice, Big Wood? St. Louis Has You Covered
Three city parks will have free firewood until March
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, November 10 to November 16
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's ... the Flyover Comedy Festival? St. Louis' annual comedy "invasion" is back for a fifth year of standup comedy showcases; improv workshops; performances, sketch and storytelling shows, and more. The festival is an opportunity for local and national comedians to showcase their talents in the city of St. Louis. It will run from Thursday, November 10, to Saturday, November 12, at venues across the Grove, such as the Improv Shop and Urban Chestnut, as well as at the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street). The headliner, two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress and writer Sarah Silverman, will take the stage at the Stifel on Friday, November 11. Most events are 18+. For more information and tickets, visit flyovercomedyfest.com.
Three restaurant break-ins overnight throughout St. Louis
Three more businesses were broken into overnight.
Several St. Louis restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — Another night of break-ins was reported at several restaurants across the City of St. Louis early Wednesday morning. This time, the suspects targeted Vicia, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Five Guys and a few other popular restaurants. The first incident was reported at around 12:10 a.m. at Sunny’s Cantina,...
stljewishlight.org
CWE Chabad secures new, larger, but temporary location
Chabad of the Central West End, which until last Thursday operated from a home and rented office space, has secured a temporary 3,600-square-foot-space in the heart of the neighborhood at the intersection of Maryland and Euclid Avenues. The journey to finding the space was not an easy one, says the...
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: November 10 to 16
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees
Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Bevo Mill
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- If you say windmill in St. Louis, most people know which one you’re talking about. The Bevo Mill sits between Gravois and Morgan Ford Road in South City. It was built in 1917 by August Busch Sr. and served as a stopping point between the brewery and his home at Grant’s Farm. It’s now called Das Bevo after it was bought in 2017 and restored to its former glory.
Lindsay's Playground: A loving memorial of a woman who lost her life to fentanyl
29-year-old Lindsay Michelle Price of High Ridge passed away March 6th, 2022 after overdosing on Kratom laced with fentanyl but she had a family, a church, and a community who cared. Her legacy of faith will carry on in the form of a playground.
RFT Asks: Will Missouri Ever Turn Blue?
Political expert Anita Manion breaks down Tuesday's election results
St. Louis native, actress Jenifer Lewis talks about taking center stage as an activist
St. Louis native and superstar actress Jenifer Lewis have taken on the role of an activist, not for a new movie or television show, but for her personal mission to make a difference in the world.
Feds shut down St. Louis work-from-home scheme
Federal officials shut down a work-from-home scam that duped some unknowing St. Louis area workers to re-package and ship stolen items. “These are greedy international thieves. That’s who is victimizing the Americans here.”
Comments / 0