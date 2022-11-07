ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Can the Republicans really impeach Joe Biden? Yes they can!

With Republicans convinced that they have the midterm elections in the bag they are hauling out their big guns. As I've mentioned before, they have unveiled plans to hold the debt ceiling hostage in order to force President Biden to give tax cuts to their wealthy benefactors (which explains why so many of them are pouring late money into the campaign) and also to reestablish their old-time conservative movement bonafides by gutting Social Security and Medicaid.
Newsweek

Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties

Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
The Atlantic

How Moderates Won the Midterms

Who will control Congress after yesterday’s midterm elections remains unclear, but two things are certain: Moderation can pay big electoral dividends, and Donald Trump has become a liability for the Republican Party. Yes, plenty of extremist candidates just won office. According to The New York Times, more than 200...
Daily Mail

How Democrats' high-risk midterm meddling paid off: Biden's party took clean-sweep in contests where they spent $50 MILLION boosting election-denying MAGA Republicans because they knew they'd be easier to beat

Dumping millions to boost far-right election-denying candidates in GOP primaries whom they perceived as easier to beat in general elections seems to have paid off for liberals, even as many criticized the move as anti-democratic. This year Democratic groups launched a risky new strategy pouring over $50 million into ads...
