Wyoming Historic Governor’s Mansion Gearing Up For Holidays
We got our first significant snow of the season last week. The feel is in the air. Downtown Cheyenne is beginning to cover itself with decorations, and the Depot Plaza is on full display. It must be time for the holidays. Well, we can say that, but there is one...
Kozak Defeats Barnes For Laramie County Sheriff
Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak has been elected Sheriff of Laramie County. Kozak edged independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez in Tuesday's general election. Unofficial results had Kozak receiving about 47 percent of the vote to roughly 40 percent for Barnes and about 12 percent for Democrat...
Your Election Day Overview for Laramie County and Wyoming Offices
Voters in Laramie County and Wyoming who have not already voted early or absentee will go to the polls today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. In Laramie County, candidates for city council, county commission, sheriff, school board, and a number of other local offices are on the ballot, although some candidates are running unopposed. Several lawmakers representing county residents in the state legislature are also on the ballot.
Jeff Barnes Issues Statement Following Loss In Sheriff’s Race
The candidate who finished second in the race for Laramie County Sheriff in Tuesday's General Election has posted a statement on his campaign Facebook page. Jeff Barnes, running as an independent, finished roughly 7 percentage points behind Republican Brian Kozak in the race for sheriff. Kozak received13,958 votes to 11,889 for Barnes.
Snow, Wind, Sub-Zero Wind Chills Likely In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's still not clear whether a winter storm will hit southeast Wyoming later this week, the overall chances of accumulating snow, wind, and cold weather seem to be increasing. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. ''Snow,...
