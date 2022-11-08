ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kozak Defeats Barnes For Laramie County Sheriff

Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak has been elected Sheriff of Laramie County. Kozak edged independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez in Tuesday's general election. Unofficial results had Kozak receiving about 47 percent of the vote to roughly 40 percent for Barnes and about 12 percent for Democrat...
Your Election Day Overview for Laramie County and Wyoming Offices

Voters in Laramie County and Wyoming who have not already voted early or absentee will go to the polls today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. In Laramie County, candidates for city council, county commission, sheriff, school board, and a number of other local offices are on the ballot, although some candidates are running unopposed. Several lawmakers representing county residents in the state legislature are also on the ballot.
