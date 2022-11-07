ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty Earns All-MAC Commonwealth Honors

Annville, Pa. (Nov. 10, 2022) - Alvernia University Women's Soccer first year Haley Dougherty earned All-MAC Commonwealth honors for her performance during the 2022 season, as announced by the Middle Atlantic Conference on Thursday. Dougherty earned All-MAC Commonwealth second team honors as a midfielder. Dougherty is Alvernia's first All-MAC Commonwealth...
Alvernia Falls to Stockton, 51-47

Reading, Pa. (Nov. 9, 2022) - Alvernia University (0-1) dropped its season opener to Stockton University (1-0) by a 51-47 decision on Wednesday night in non–conference women's basketball action at Alvernia. Alvernia led early with Tamia Wessels knocking down a free throw and Taliyah Malone hitting a jumper to...
