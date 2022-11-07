Annville, Pa. (Nov. 10, 2022) - Alvernia University Women's Soccer first year Haley Dougherty earned All-MAC Commonwealth honors for her performance during the 2022 season, as announced by the Middle Atlantic Conference on Thursday. Dougherty earned All-MAC Commonwealth second team honors as a midfielder. Dougherty is Alvernia's first All-MAC Commonwealth...

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO