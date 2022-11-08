TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall early Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane along Florida's eastern coastline. However, because the storm is so massive, much of the state — including the Tampa Bay area — will feel the impacts of Nicole. This will mainly be in the form of strong, gusty winds; but heavy rainfall and storm surge are also concerns for some portions of the state.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO