10NEWS
Florida attorney general race: Moody reelected, defeats Ayala
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Incumbent Florida Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody is set to serve another four-year term as unofficial results show her defeating Democratic opponent and former state attorney Aramis Ayala in that race. Moody received an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis heading into the general election. Continuing...
10NEWS
Florida rejects federal monitors inside polling places
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida pushed back on plans from the federal government to send monitors to three South Florida counties as voters cast their ballots, according to The Associated Press. One day before Election Day, the Department of Justice announced it would send monitors to 64 jurisdictions in...
10NEWS
Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own. Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas...
10NEWS
Tropical storm warning dropped for Highlands, Sarasota counties as Nicole moves out
TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to dump heavy rain and bring strong winds across a wide area Thursday afternoon after making landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm continues to steadily weaken as it remains over land, but strong gusts and flooding...
10NEWS
Select Publix locations across Florida close in preparation for tropical storm impacts
TAMPA, Fla. — With Tropical Storm Nicole still on its path to make landfall on Florida's east coast, select Publix locations have modified store hours. Sixty-five locations, ranging from Titusville all the way down to Jupiter, closed at noon on Wednesday ahead of Nicole, which is expected to make landfall overnight into Thursday morning.
10NEWS
3 Floridians now at least $1M richer with Powerball-winning tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Three Floridians woke up Tuesday morning at least a little richer than they were before after the numbers were announced for the Powerball drawing. According to The Florida Lottery, the Sunshine State has a total of 26 winning tickets worth $50,000 to $2 million from the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing.
10NEWS
Nicole becomes only the 3rd November hurricane to hit Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — By now, we all know that the peak of hurricane season is between mid-August and mid-October — but November is still part of the season!. That has been true this November, with three hurricanes within the first 10 days of the month: Lisa, Martin and now Nicole all reached Category 1 hurricane strength.
10NEWS
LIVE UPDATES: Nicole officially strengthens into Category 1 hurricane
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has its sights set on Florida's east coast, bringing with it the threat of coastal erosion and strong winds. Hurricane conditions are expected there, with tropical storm conditions anticipated for much of the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday into the day Thursday. Heavy rainfall, flooding and a storm surge are possible.
10NEWS
Tampa Bay area shelters opening ahead of Nicole: County-by-County list
TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall early Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane along Florida's eastern coastline. However, because the storm is so massive, much of the state — including the Tampa Bay area — will feel the impacts of Nicole. This will mainly be in the form of strong, gusty winds; but heavy rainfall and storm surge are also concerns for some portions of the state.
10NEWS
2 people electrocuted by downed power line left in Nicole's wake
CONWAY, Fla. — Two people died Thursday morning after they came in contact with a live, downed power line in Central Florida likely left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, authorities said. Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway at...
10NEWS
US Attorney: Tampa Bay area agencies worked to remove pipe bomb from community
"These federal charges are serious. The defendant is facing up to 30 years in federal prison," U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg said.
10NEWS
Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M in punitive damages to Sandy Hook families
HARTFORD, Conn. — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company were ordered Thursday to pay an extra $473 million to victims' families and an FBI agent for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax, adding to a nearly $1 billion jury verdict issued last month. Connecticut Judge...
10NEWS
Wilbur-By-The-Sea homes collapse into ocean as Nicole slams Florida's east coast
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — According to a report from WKMG, homes that were teetering as the beach eroded from Nicole collapsed as the storm battered Florida's east coast. At least six beachside homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea have collapsed, but so far no injuries have been reported. WKMG says a man who lives in the area says he saw a house tumble into the ocean.
10NEWS
Large piece of space shuttle Challenger found off coast of Florida
HOUSTON — A big piece of the exploded space shuttle Challenger was found off the coast of Florida. The HISTORY® Channel announced Thursday finding the 20-foot chunk of the 1986 shuttle while shooting its new series “The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters.” This is the first major discovery of wreckage from the shuttle launch in more than 25 years, the HISTORY Channel said.
10NEWS
Wilbur-By-The-Sea beachside homes hanging on edge of sandy cliff due to Nicole's impacts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As Hurricane Nicole nears Florida, a beachside home in Wilbur-By-The-Sea was left on the edge of a sandy cliff Wednesday after a rough storm surge and surf from Nicole washed away around 20 feet of sand and yard, WKMG reports. A video of the home...
10NEWS
11 p.m. Tuesday | Tropical Storm Nicole just under hurricane strength at 70 mph
Hurricane warnings are in effect for a portion of the eastern Florida coastline. In the Tampa Bay area, expect gusty winds and tropical downpours.
10NEWS
Hurricane Nicole moves away from Grand Bahama Island, approaches east coast of Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole developed Wednesday as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island. The storm is moving away from Grand Bahama Island and is beginning to approach the east coast of Florida and will bring strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and heavy rains. The storm teetered...
10NEWS
Nicole to bring multiple tropical impacts to Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The impacts from tropical storms and hurricanes are a familiar occurrence in the Tampa Bay area and as Nicole approaches, here we go again. Nicole's impacts will be far-reaching and are expected to begin to arrive in Tampa Bay as early as Wednesday evening. As...
