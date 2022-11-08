ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida attorney general race: Moody reelected, defeats Ayala

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Incumbent Florida Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody is set to serve another four-year term as unofficial results show her defeating Democratic opponent and former state attorney Aramis Ayala in that race. Moody received an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis heading into the general election. Continuing...
Florida rejects federal monitors inside polling places

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida pushed back on plans from the federal government to send monitors to three South Florida counties as voters cast their ballots, according to The Associated Press. One day before Election Day, the Department of Justice announced it would send monitors to 64 jurisdictions in...
3 Floridians now at least $1M richer with Powerball-winning tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Three Floridians woke up Tuesday morning at least a little richer than they were before after the numbers were announced for the Powerball drawing. According to The Florida Lottery, the Sunshine State has a total of 26 winning tickets worth $50,000 to $2 million from the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing.
Nicole becomes only the 3rd November hurricane to hit Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — By now, we all know that the peak of hurricane season is between mid-August and mid-October — but November is still part of the season!. That has been true this November, with three hurricanes within the first 10 days of the month: Lisa, Martin and now Nicole all reached Category 1 hurricane strength.
LIVE UPDATES: Nicole officially strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has its sights set on Florida's east coast, bringing with it the threat of coastal erosion and strong winds. Hurricane conditions are expected there, with tropical storm conditions anticipated for much of the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday into the day Thursday. Heavy rainfall, flooding and a storm surge are possible.
Tampa Bay area shelters opening ahead of Nicole: County-by-County list

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall early Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane along Florida's eastern coastline. However, because the storm is so massive, much of the state — including the Tampa Bay area — will feel the impacts of Nicole. This will mainly be in the form of strong, gusty winds; but heavy rainfall and storm surge are also concerns for some portions of the state.
2 people electrocuted by downed power line left in Nicole's wake

CONWAY, Fla. — Two people died Thursday morning after they came in contact with a live, downed power line in Central Florida likely left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, authorities said. Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway at...
Wilbur-By-The-Sea homes collapse into ocean as Nicole slams Florida's east coast

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — According to a report from WKMG, homes that were teetering as the beach eroded from Nicole collapsed as the storm battered Florida's east coast. At least six beachside homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea have collapsed, but so far no injuries have been reported. WKMG says a man who lives in the area says he saw a house tumble into the ocean.
Large piece of space shuttle Challenger found off coast of Florida

HOUSTON — A big piece of the exploded space shuttle Challenger was found off the coast of Florida. The HISTORY® Channel announced Thursday finding the 20-foot chunk of the 1986 shuttle while shooting its new series “The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters.” This is the first major discovery of wreckage from the shuttle launch in more than 25 years, the HISTORY Channel said.
Nicole to bring multiple tropical impacts to Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The impacts from tropical storms and hurricanes are a familiar occurrence in the Tampa Bay area and as Nicole approaches, here we go again. Nicole's impacts will be far-reaching and are expected to begin to arrive in Tampa Bay as early as Wednesday evening. As...
