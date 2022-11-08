ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Red wave hit big in Iowa, breaking from national trends

Ben Kieffer co-hosts this Pints and Politics edition of River to River in front of a live audience with The Gazette's investigative reporter Erin Jordan. Panelists, Gazette journalists and guest panelist Cornell College professor Megan Goldberg, commented on the GOP’s success in the state. Republicans will make up all...
Friday, November 11th, 2022

Democrat Rob Sand appears to have been narrowly reelected to a second term as Iowa state auditor. State officials say they have started the process of overhauling Iowa’s child welfare system. Plus, Iowa agriculture officials are canceling live bird exhibitions again this year.
Iowa officials plan to overhaul the child welfare system

Iowa Health and Human Services officials said they have started the process to significantly update the state’s child welfare system. At the Council on Human Services meeting on Thursday, state officials said they are completely rebuilding their IT system and have hired an outside company to help overhaul their child welfare system.
