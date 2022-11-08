Read full article on original website
Related
iowapublicradio.org
Red wave hit big in Iowa, breaking from national trends
Ben Kieffer co-hosts this Pints and Politics edition of River to River in front of a live audience with The Gazette's investigative reporter Erin Jordan. Panelists, Gazette journalists and guest panelist Cornell College professor Megan Goldberg, commented on the GOP’s success in the state. Republicans will make up all...
iowapublicradio.org
Friday, November 11th, 2022
Democrat Rob Sand appears to have been narrowly reelected to a second term as Iowa state auditor. State officials say they have started the process of overhauling Iowa’s child welfare system. Plus, Iowa agriculture officials are canceling live bird exhibitions again this year.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa officials plan to overhaul the child welfare system
Iowa Health and Human Services officials said they have started the process to significantly update the state’s child welfare system. At the Council on Human Services meeting on Thursday, state officials said they are completely rebuilding their IT system and have hired an outside company to help overhaul their child welfare system.
iowapublicradio.org
Black and Chicano Iowans celebrate representation in Marvel's 'Black Panther' sequel
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with two Black Iowans that were positively impacted by the 2018 Black Panther film and a Chicano Iowan and comic book enthusiast who's excited to see his Mesoamerican ancestry inspire the sequel's new underwater civilization of Talokan and its leader Namor. Later, Iowa...
Comments / 0