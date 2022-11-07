Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
Student shot and killed outside Queens school: NYPD
Locals from Queens reacted with dismay after 18-year-old Mark Green was shot and killed in broad daylight. “This is ridiculous,” said Joe McPolin, a Kew Gardens resident. “Too many young kids are getting killed and hurt over nothing. Something gotta be done.”. “This is probably the most serious...
Double homicide of newborn twins in the Bronx still unsolved
It’s a case that’s haunted NYPD investigators for two years. “It hurts. Two years later, we’re still here,” said NYPD Lt. William O’Toole, the commanding officer of the Bronx Homicide Squad. For O’Toole this case has become personal. The NYPD has unofficially adopted the twin...
Officials: Loaded gun found in kindergartner's bag
A teacher found a loaded gun inside a kindergartner’s backpack at a Bronx elementary school Thursday morning, but no one was hurt, officials said. The teacher found the weapon inside the student’s bag at Boys Prep Bronx Elementary, a charter school on East 151st Street, near Walton Avenue, “within the first few minutes of school,” principal Miatta Massaley wrote in a letter sent out to families.
Rikers Island officers charged with faking sick for paid leave
A trio of Rikers Island correction officers each took more than a year of paid sick leave during a staffing shortage and lied for at least part of that time frame about not being able to work, prosecutors say. Officers Steven Cange, 49, of Brooklyn, Monica Coaxum, 36, of Harrison...
18-year-old arrested, charged in connection with New Jersey synagogue threats
Law enforcement officials on Thursday announced charges against a man in connection to a “broad threat to synagogues” across New Jersey identified last week. Authorities identified the individual as Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, and said he was arrested and charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. He is set to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.
Bronx resident says NYCHA apartment plagued with ignored issues
Zujeiry Sanchez says she has been dealing with ignored maintenance issues in her NYCHA apartment located in the Claremont neighborhood of the Bronx. “The pipes are breaking apart. It’s flooding the whole apartment. Our floors are sinking in,” Sanchez said. What You Need To Know. A NYCHA tenant...
Is NYC still the city that never sleeps? Some business owners say perhaps not.
Restaurants and bars are bringing in big business as New Yorkers return to dining and nightlife. But many say, after a certain time, venues and streets are quieter — as though the city that never sleeps is taking a nap. According to Yelp, the number of 24-hour restaurants across...
NYC celebrates 103rd Veterans Day Parade
Despite the rain, New Yorkers marched, cheered and waved their American flags high Friday for the 103rd annual Veterans Day Parade. It filled U.S. Navy Veteran Peter Schmoll with pride. “I wanted to support my country, this is the greatest country in the world and I wanted to give service...
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
Mega Millions ticket worth over $1M sold in Manhattan
A Mega Millions ticket worth over $1 million was sold in Manhattan for Tuesday night’s lottery drawing, according to the New York Gaming Commission. The second-prize ticket was sold at Gateway News on Greenwich Street, near Church Street in lower Manhattan, the commission said in a press release. The winning numbers were 5-13-29-38-59.
MTA prepares to weather remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
The MTA is readying emergency response teams as New York prepares to weather the remnants of Tropic Storm Nicole Friday afternoon. Nicole, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane along Florida’s east coast early Thursday, is expected to bring heavy downpours and gusty winds to New York City.
New York National Guard explains role at Staten Island shelters
For the first time, the New York National Guard has opened up about the work they are doing at two Staten Island shelters. Anyone driving by the hotels on Wild Avenue on Staten Island would not be able to tell that two of the hotels are now home to several hundred migrants.
New York City votes in favor of all four ballot measures
City residents said yes to all four ballot measures at the polls in Tuesday’s midterm elections, in addition to casting votes for city, state, and federal officials. One of the measures was posed to voters statewide, while the other three pertained to just New York City. The first measure...
Election Breakdown: Kathy Hochul makes history as first woman elected governor of New York
After a highly competitive race, Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul defeated Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin to make history as the first woman governor of New York. Errol analyzed the results with Harry Siegel of the news organization the City and co-host of the FAQ NYC podcast; Brigid Bergin, host of the “People’s Guide to Power” on WNYC Radio; and Josh Greenman, the editorial page editor of the New York Daily News. They discussed what ultimately led to Hochul’s victory in the hard-fought matchup, and they also weighed in on the current state of the Democratic Party in New York City.
