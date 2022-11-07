ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NY1

Student shot and killed outside Queens school: NYPD

Locals from Queens reacted with dismay after 18-year-old Mark Green was shot and killed in broad daylight. “This is ridiculous,” said Joe McPolin, a Kew Gardens resident. “Too many young kids are getting killed and hurt over nothing. Something gotta be done.”. “This is probably the most serious...
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Double homicide of newborn twins in the Bronx still unsolved

It’s a case that’s haunted NYPD investigators for two years. “It hurts. Two years later, we’re still here,” said NYPD Lt. William O’Toole, the commanding officer of the Bronx Homicide Squad. For O’Toole this case has become personal. The NYPD has unofficially adopted the twin...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Officials: Loaded gun found in kindergartner's bag

A teacher found a loaded gun inside a kindergartner’s backpack at a Bronx elementary school Thursday morning, but no one was hurt, officials said. The teacher found the weapon inside the student’s bag at Boys Prep Bronx Elementary, a charter school on East 151st Street, near Walton Avenue, “within the first few minutes of school,” principal Miatta Massaley wrote in a letter sent out to families.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Rikers Island officers charged with faking sick for paid leave

A trio of Rikers Island correction officers each took more than a year of paid sick leave during a staffing shortage and lied for at least part of that time frame about not being able to work, prosecutors say. Officers Steven Cange, 49, of Brooklyn, Monica Coaxum, 36, of Harrison...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

18-year-old arrested, charged in connection with New Jersey synagogue threats

Law enforcement officials on Thursday announced charges against a man in connection to a “broad threat to synagogues” across New Jersey identified last week. Authorities identified the individual as Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, and said he was arrested and charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. He is set to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NY1

Bronx resident says NYCHA apartment plagued with ignored issues

Zujeiry Sanchez says she has been dealing with ignored maintenance issues in her NYCHA apartment located in the Claremont neighborhood of the Bronx. “The pipes are breaking apart. It’s flooding the whole apartment. Our floors are sinking in,” Sanchez said. What You Need To Know. A NYCHA tenant...
BRONX, NY
NY1

NYC celebrates 103rd Veterans Day Parade

Despite the rain, New Yorkers marched, cheered and waved their American flags high Friday for the 103rd annual Veterans Day Parade. It filled U.S. Navy Veteran Peter Schmoll with pride. “I wanted to support my country, this is the greatest country in the world and I wanted to give service...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Mega Millions ticket worth over $1M sold in Manhattan

A Mega Millions ticket worth over $1 million was sold in Manhattan for Tuesday night’s lottery drawing, according to the New York Gaming Commission. The second-prize ticket was sold at Gateway News on Greenwich Street, near Church Street in lower Manhattan, the commission said in a press release. The winning numbers were 5-13-29-38-59.
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

MTA prepares to weather remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole

The MTA is readying emergency response teams as New York prepares to weather the remnants of Tropic Storm Nicole Friday afternoon. Nicole, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane along Florida’s east coast early Thursday, is expected to bring heavy downpours and gusty winds to New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New York City votes in favor of all four ballot measures

City residents said yes to all four ballot measures at the polls in Tuesday’s midterm elections, in addition to casting votes for city, state, and federal officials. One of the measures was posed to voters statewide, while the other three pertained to just New York City. The first measure...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Election Breakdown: Kathy Hochul makes history as first woman elected governor of New York

After a highly competitive race, Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul defeated Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin to make history as the first woman governor of New York. Errol analyzed the results with Harry Siegel of the news organization the City and co-host of the FAQ NYC podcast; Brigid Bergin, host of the “People’s Guide to Power” on WNYC Radio; and Josh Greenman, the editorial page editor of the New York Daily News. They discussed what ultimately led to Hochul’s victory in the hard-fought matchup, and they also weighed in on the current state of the Democratic Party in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

