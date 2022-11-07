ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Know the Foe: No. 1 Georgia

It’s the Battle of the Bulldogs on Saturday as MSU welcomes in the nation’s new No. 1 team. It’s setting up to be a tough matchup for State as the home Bulldogs look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in school history. Who: No. 1...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Mizzou

Tennessee revealed the uniform combo the team will be wearing in Week 11 when they take on the Mizzou Tigers. The Volunteers will be wearing the classic home combo for Senior Day, with white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the 4th time wearing the traditional home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral

When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Nothing eccentric about Mike Leach’s take on upsetting ‘simple’ Georgia: Buy-in, more cowbell

ATHENS — For all of the ‘guru’ status Mike Leach has been assigned, the Mississippi State coach finds his team’s matchup with Georgia remarkably simple. “Don’t get too caught up in it, just focus on what you do,” Leach said this week, asked the key to upsetting the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs when the teams meet at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Starkville.
STARKVILLE, MS
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day

The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ramblinwreck.com

Blue Cain Signs Letter-of-Intent with Men's Basketball

THE FLATS – Four-star guard Blue Cain of Knoxville, Tenn., has signed a letter-of-intent to join Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team, head coach Josh Pastner announced. The 6-4 Cain, who is finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after attending Knoxville Catholic School, is ranked No. 98 overall and No. 13 among shooting guards in the 247Sports composite rankings. He was listed No. 84 by On3 at the time of his verbal commitment to Tech in early June. He chose the Yellow Jackets over Yale, Tennessee, Syracuse, South Carolina and others.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Dawgs Demand Better march from Atlanta to Athens for racial justice

On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia. Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

B-52s to play their final show at the Classic Center in Athens

It’s no question that the B-52s have left an indefinite mark on the history of Athens. Since their first show on Valentine’s Day in a house on Milledge Avenue in 1977, the B-52s have become rock legends whose humble beginnings serve as inspiration for aspiring musicians to this day.
ATHENS, GA
just-food.com

King’s Hawaiian to invest US$85m in new baking plant

The 150,000 sq ft facility, set to open next autumn, will create more than 160 jobs. US bakery firm King’s Hawaiian has revealed plans to expand production capacity with an US$85m baking plant in Georgia. The 150,000 sq ft facility will be in addition to its current site in...
OAKWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast

ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death

A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
CLEVELAND, GA

