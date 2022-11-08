ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Duke freshman Lively to make debut vs. USC Upstate

Durham, N.C. — Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has announced that freshman Dereck Lively II will dress and be available to play tonight when the No. 7 Blue Devils host USC Upstate at 6:30 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Lively, the preseason Rookie of the Year in the ACC,...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball reinforcements lurking with big games looming

The Duke basketball program is hoping to get back some major reinforcements quickly. It was an opening that was clouded by injuries for the Duke basketball program but head coach Jon Scheyer is hoping he quickly gets some major reinforcements for the Blue Devils. Star freshmen Dereck Lively II (calf)...
DURHAM, NC
AllTarHeels

North Carolina's path to the ACC Championship Game

Win and you're in. This phrase is heard across sports, but it's particularly true for Mack Brown and the UNC football program. North Carolina is all but guaranteed to clinch their first trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game since 2015, when they ultimately fell to the Clemson Tigers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

Top performers in UNC's opening win over JSU

No. 12 UNC put on an absolute clinic in its 91-59 victory over Jackson State on Wednesday. Four Tar Heels scored in double figures as the team shot 58 percent from the field and recorded 20 total assists. They played exceptionally well on defense, too, swiping 16 steals and swatting...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball

Zayden High committed to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program on October 16. Less than a month later and the four-star recruit is officially headed to Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, High signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heel during the 2023-2024 season. The Spring...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke freshman Dereck Lively named Preseason All-American

Duke Sports Information – The Sporting News magazine has announced its preseason All-America Teams with Duke freshman Dereck Lively II being tapped to the Third team. Lively is one of just three freshmen named nationally named a preseason All-America by Sporting News, joining second-team pick Keyonte George (Baylor) and third-teamer Nick Smith (Arkansas).
DURHAM, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Durham, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

DURHAM, NC
247Sports

AFTERMATH: APP STATE 79 – NCCU 74

Believe it or not, Appalachian State needed to get over the hangover from its record-setting 142-point scoring performance in its season-opener, where an overmatched opponent didn’t challenge the Mountaineers on either end of the court. North Carolina Central is a tough team, both in terms of talent and grit,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester

RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
RALEIGH, NC
Chronicle

[UPDATED] Tornado warning for Duke's campus ends

A tornado warning issued for Duke’s campus ended at 10:15 a.m. Community members may resume normal activity. "A tornado has been sighted or radar indicates a thunderstorm circulation that can spawn a tornado in the area near Duke's main campus in Durham," the Duke Alert read. Members of the...
DURHAM, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Avelo Airlines announces new flights to Florida out of Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning a trip to Florida next year, you now have another option to get there. Avelo Airlines is adding six new, direct flights out of RDU beginning in February. The new routes will connect travelers with Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios

Two new barbecue restaurants open in Raleigh

Two long-awaited barbecue joints are now filling the air with smoke in Raleigh — but please don't call the cops on them. What's happening: Both Longleaf Swine and the BBQ Lab — two restaurants that have been anticipated since before the pandemic — opened their doors to customers in the past week.
RALEIGH, NC

