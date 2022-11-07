Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
NASDAQ
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
zycrypto.com
Cathie Wood reveals her first BTC investment is in over $7 million of unrealized profit
Cathie Wood, the founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest, has revealed that she first bought $100,000 worth of BTC at a price of around $250 back in 2015 and has held it until now — putting the investment in massive unrealized profit of over $7.6 million. In an...
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
NASDAQ
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up Another $21.4M in Coinbase Stock
Cathie Wood’s investment house took another opportunity to buy the dip, snapping a sizeable amount of Coinbase stock on Tuesday. Ark Invest, the investment firm run by long-time Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) worth little under $21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
NASDAQ
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
DoubleVerify Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 10 Mln Shares At $26.40/shr
(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), software platform for digital media measurement and analytics, announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 10 million shares of its common stock by Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P., Providence Public Master L.P. and Providence Butternut Co-Investment L.P. at a price to the public of $26.40 per share.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
itechpost.com
FTX Crypto CEO Loses 94% of Net Worth in One Day
People have been looking into cryptocurrency to get rich fast and easy, but Sam Bankman-Fried, a crypto billionaire, has become a cautionary tale. The FTX CEO has lost the vast 94% of his net worth in one day. Most of his $15.5 billion are gone, leaving him with around $1 billion, according to Futurism.
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights Washington Federal, HarborOne Bancorp, Ladder Capital, MGIC Investment and KKR Real Estate Finance
Chicago, IL – November 11, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Washington Federal, Inc. WAFD, HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. HONE, Ladder Capital Corp LADR, MGIC Investment Corp. MTG and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. KREF. 5 Top Stocks to Buy on New Analyst Coverages. As...
NASDAQ
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/11/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. BANCO SANTANDER SA (ADR) (SAN) is a large-cap value stock in the Money...
