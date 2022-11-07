ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
TEXAS STATE
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
NASDAQ

Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ

3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up Another $21.4M in Coinbase Stock

Cathie Wood’s investment house took another opportunity to buy the dip, snapping a sizeable amount of Coinbase stock on Tuesday. Ark Invest, the investment firm run by long-time Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) worth little under $21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief.
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years

On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
trading-education.com

Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?

Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
tokenist.com

Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
NASDAQ

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ

DoubleVerify Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 10 Mln Shares At $26.40/shr

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), software platform for digital media measurement and analytics, announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 10 million shares of its common stock by Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P., Providence Public Master L.P. and Providence Butternut Co-Investment L.P. at a price to the public of $26.40 per share.
itechpost.com

FTX Crypto CEO Loses 94% of Net Worth in One Day

People have been looking into cryptocurrency to get rich fast and easy, but Sam Bankman-Fried, a crypto billionaire, has become a cautionary tale. The FTX CEO has lost the vast 94% of his net worth in one day. Most of his $15.5 billion are gone, leaving him with around $1 billion, according to Futurism.
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
NASDAQ

Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/11/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. BANCO SANTANDER SA (ADR) (SAN) is a large-cap value stock in the Money...

