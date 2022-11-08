Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Victim, persons of interest identified in deadly parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police are confirming that two persons of interest have been identified in the deadly parade shooting, as well as the deceased victim. Police have confirmed that Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan, was killed. According to a DPD press release, after a fight occurred near the Peanut Festival parade, a gun […]
NEW VIDEO: Deadly Dothan parade shooting, 1 dead, police search for 2
UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)- Police have confirmed that one is dead and two are wanted for questioning following a deadly shooting at the Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan. According to a DPD press release, Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan, was shot in the torso during a fight. Fluellen was taken to Southeast Health Medical […]
WALB 10
BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed...
14-year-old boy arrested after allegedly robbing Georgia store
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the armed robberies at Floyd Food & Lottery. According to the Columbus Police Department, the first robbery happened on Nov. 6 when the suspect showed a gun at the store, then left with an undisclosed amount of money. Police say on Nov. 10, […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika Police in search of suspects connected to SportsPlex thefts
The Opelika Police Department is in search of two suspects wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud. A press release from Opelika PD said police responded to reports of several vehicle break-ins at the Opelika SportsPlex at 1001 Andrews Road on Nov 4. Victims reported that their vehicle’s windows had been shattered and purses and wallets had been stolen.
wtvy.com
Attorneys wonder if drug user got sweet deal to testify against her prosecutor
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attorneys who represent Mark Johnson, an embattled former Houston County prosecutor, have drawn lines in the judicial sand, apparently prepared to fight his criminal charges until the end. “Let’s just lay the cards on the table,” Dustin Fowler said during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday. He...
wtvy.com
Coley McCraney hopes for jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
The Citizen Online
Police raid of 2 Stevens Entry apartments nets 2 felons arrested, drugs seized
Search warrants executed at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Nov. 10 resulted in several arrests and the seizure of various illegal drugs. More information will be forthcoming. “In the early morning hours of Nov. 10, members of the Peachtree City Police Department’s Special Response Team, with the assistance...
wtvy.com
Fatally wounded man found in Dothan roadway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead following a Dothan shooting that left the victim lying in a roadway. Police received a 911 call about 5:45 of the shooting that occurred along Miles Lane. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had suffered at least one wound. There was...
elmoreautauganews.com
Clanton Residents Arrested in Millbrook; Charged with Theft, other charges
Top Photo: Michael Taylor of Clanton. (Elmore County Jail photo) On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police officers responded to Walmart with regard to a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two individuals, both of whom were alleged to have been observed in the act of committing theft, by Walmart loss prevention personnel. One of the suspects, later identified as Michael Taylor, a 52-year-old Clanton resident, refused to cooperate with police officers, tampering with physical evidence by swallowing drugs or drug paraphernalia, and actively resisted officers, as they attempted to take him into custody. Officers deployed both chemical irritant and later a Taser to take Taylor into custody. Taylor was placed under arrest, being charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Atmore Advance
Montgomery man arrested on escape warrant
Arrest stems from man selling cell phones without business license. A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was...
alabamanews.net
Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Police Chase in Montgomery
Montgomery police say an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a chase. Police say they tried to make the stop in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. That’s near the Interstate 85/Eastern Boulevard exit. Police say the driver refused to stop and led them...
Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections
A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
wdhn.com
Police need help identifying suspect accused of identity theft, PPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Prattville Police Department is requesting help identifying a suspect accused of identity theft and using stolen credit card information in Dothan. According to Prattville Investigators, between October 2 and October 19, 2022, the suspect obtained credit card information from a victim in Prattville. Police say the...
WTVM
Shootings on 24th Street and North Avenue leaves 3 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two shootings on 24th Street and North Avenue in Columbus have left three people injured. According to Columbus police, the incident happened on Nov. 8. Officers say multiple apartments were shot in the area. One female victim was shot in the leg, while the other suffered...
wrbl.com
Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
Alabama inmate Marquis Hatcher dies after assault at Elmore Correctional Facility
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility died after an assault by another inmate on Friday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. Marquis Hatcher, 31, was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree burglary in a Montgomery County case. The ADOC said Hatcher was taken to the infirmary at Staton Correctional Facility...
WTVM
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting near Braebern St.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating a deadly shooting near Braebern Street in Columbus. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Keaton Hightower. According to officials, the deadly shooting occurred on Parkwood Drive near Braebern Street. It’s unknown...
Three Muscogee County men indicted on murder and gang-related charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Muscogee Mounty men are being indicted stemming from a 2021 shooting that left two dead, according to Attorney General Chris Carr. Rodderick Glanton, 27, Homer Upshaw, 27, and Terrance Upshaw, 30, are indicted on the following: Two counts of felony murder Four counts of aggravated assault Three counts of criminal […]
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Comments / 0