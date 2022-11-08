Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Dallas Auction House Auctioning off JFK's Rocking Chair and MoreLarry LeaseDallas, TX
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local eventsTHATLUCKYDOGMEDIADallas, TX
Duncanville ISD superintendent announces athletics program reassignments after massive UIL penalties
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from a report on Oct. 31, 2022. The Duncanville Independent School District's superintendent has announced new reassignments for athletics officials following UIL penalties that included the high school boys basketball 2022 championship being stripped from the team. More than a...
K12@Dallas
Dallas ISD sends multiple teams to UIL Football Playoffs
Coming off a big year in sports for Dallas ISD, we are excited to be sending a few of our varsity football teams to the UIL Football Playoffs. “Congratulations to each of our nine teams that made the UIL State Football Playoffs,” said Dr. Silvia Salinas, executive director of Athletics. “We are excited for our coaches and players who have worked hard all season to make a run in the postseason.”
DeSoto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
K12@Dallas
STEM students build up learning in bridge competition
Question: Who can build four bridges in two hours from just popsicle sticks and glue – each bridge strong enough to hold 20 pounds?. Answer: 20 competitive fourth- and fifth-grade STEM students from Paul Dunbar Learning Center, with a little help from some partners. Dallas ISD’s STEM department “works...
Dallas ISD students start community pantry to help those experiencing homelessness
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There are more empty shelves now at the Peace Pantry on the campus of Dallas ISD's Yvonne Ewell Townview Magnet Center."We have backpacks, we don't ask their names. They can come in get whatever they need," explains Townview Law Magnet senior Ariana Flores, "and leave."Flores and her classmates looking to restock the pantry say the empty shelves are a good thing – for now."When I walk in and maybe there's a shampoo that was there yesterday and it isn't today... even that one piece of shampoo is an impact that we made," says fellow senior Gloria Espinosa. "It...
Did you win this jackpot? $550,000 winning Texas Lottery sold in Dallas
We're still waiting on another Dallas Cowboys win and as you know it isn't Sunday yet, but there's been a win in Dallas that's definitely worth a good amount of tickets to AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Observer
H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas
Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
fox4news.com
Some North Texas schools closed for election day
PLANO, Texas - Some students across North Texas are out of school because of election day. At least five North Texas school districts including Dallas, Fort Worth, Richardson, Lewisville and Garland ISDs canceled classes Tuesday. Those districts cited security concerns, saying they wanted to ensure the safety of students while...
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.
Star of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' speaks to students in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to be one of Marvels biggest block busters. On Thursday, a group of lucky students at Young Men's Leadership Academy got to meet one of the stars of the film, Jarrell "Pyro" Johnson. "It's like a once in a lifetime opportunity," David Hernandez said. "It was really motivational," Josh Omboga said. The movie's impact goes well beyond the box office. Black Panther is about a black superhero set in Africa. Johnson plays a Jabari Warrior. He spoke to students about the film but also touched on the importance of believing in themselves. "You guys will go a long way, but you just have to believe because whatever you believe… you can really achieve it," Johnson said. Johnson has been in several films but says participating in black panther is most special because of its groundbreaking celebration of black culture. "I always thought nothing was possible but when I saw black panther…I was like it's possible for me to be great," Johnson said. The sequel officially hits theaters Friday.
enchantingtexas.com
North Pole Express, Grapevine – Ultimate Guide 2022
Climb aboard the North Pole Express for a festive train ride to the North Pole!. This holiday tradition in Grapevine is perfect for family and friends of all ages. Here’s everything you need to know about the North Pole Express in Grapevine, Texas for this year. Where is Grapevine,...
Mansfield ISD speaks about racist photo involving Summit High students
MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield Independent School District is speaking out about a racially insensitive photo involving several Summit High School students. In a statement released on Monday, the district said the photo "violates the core values of our campus." According to the Mansfield Record newspaper, the photo showed...
dpdbeat.com
Friends of the Dallas Police Awards Banquet 2022
The Annual Friends of the Dallas Police Department Awards Banquet was held at the Hyatt Regency on November 7, 2022. Members of the department, both sworn and non-sworn, were honored for their dedication and commitment to the citizens of Dallas and the Dallas Police Department. A sworn and non-sworn employee is selected as Employee of the Year from the Office of the Chief of Police and from each of the assistant chiefs. The Officer of the Year and Non-Sworn Employee of the Year are selected from these award winners.
fox4news.com
Voters approve some local propositions, but not all
In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
fox4news.com
Dallas lawyer recognized for pro bono work for veterans struggling with disability benefits
DALLAS - For many veterans, it can be challenging getting to much-needed benefits. A Dallas lawyer has been celebrated for his work in helping veterans get disability benefits and, in some cases, what's called special compensation. If the trauma a person serving our country in the military has suffered is...
WFAA
Arlington resident wins $1M on scratch-off ticket
ARLINGTON, Texas — A North Texas resident is now $1 million richer after winning the top prize from the scratch-off ticket Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Kroger 538, located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd., in Arlington. The claimant elected to remain anonymous, lottery officials said.
fwtx.com
Warrant Forgiveness Event Set for Saturday
Who among us couldn’t use a little forgiveness, or a lot, for that matter? The city of Fort Worth is offering some this weekend. The Fort Worth Municipal Court is hosting a Court in the Community/Warrant Forgiveness Event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.
pmq.com
Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area
The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
Case dismissed against man charged in murder of ex-NBA player Andre Emmett
DALLAS — One of three men arrested in the shooting death of Andre Emmett, a former NBA player from Dallas, got his charge dismissed from the case, prosecutors said in a court filing this month. Michael Lucky faced a capital murder charge in the case, but prosecutors said "new...
Police chasing truck near Dallas, TX
DALLAS, TX – A police pursuit is currently underway in Dallas County. Officers were originally following a maroon truck was seen driving the wrong way down a highway. Click here for the rest of the article.
