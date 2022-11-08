Read full article on original website
Eurythmics Celebrate Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Eurythmics celebrated their enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony by performing a trio of their hits in Los Angeles. They opened with a taut, horn-driven version of 1985's "Would I Lie to You," then seamlessly transitioned into 1987's "Missionary Man." The group then inevitably turned to "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," their first big hit.
When Paul McCartney Discovered Lennon-McCartney ‘Scam’
Paul McCartney recalls the time he discovered a reggae song credited to "Lennon-McCartney" despite having no connection to the work in his new box set, The 7" Singles Box. In the foreword to the liner notes of the set — which contains 80 singles from across McCartney's solo career — the former Beatle discusses his passion for visiting record stores. "I've always found there's something exciting about flicking through the crates in a record shop, looking for that next discovery," he writes (via Rolling Stone). "I still love it and there are some cool independent record shops near my office in London."
Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Rock Hall Appearance With Lionel Richie
Dave Grohl took an unexpected guest turn on the Commodores' classic “Easy” during Lionel Richie's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Richie’s first song of the evening was “Hello,” the 1983 hit single off his second solo album, Can’t Slow Down. As he moved on to “Easy,” Grohl joined him on stage, much to the delight of the crowd in attendance. They stayed largely true to the original, as Grohl faithfully delivered the song’s iconic solo. Then Grohl and Richie stood face to face performing the chorus that followed.
Bruce Springsteen, ‘Only the Strong Survive': Album Review
Bruce Springsteen's long history with other artists' material stretches back to his pre-fame bar-band days through his 2006 album We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions. And while resorting to a covers album is typically one step before "rerecording your old songs" in the career-downturn cycle (unless you're Taylor Swift), Springsteen's commitment to others' songs has always superseded the last-try commercial grasps associated with such records.
35 Years Ago: ‘Less Than Zero’ Soundtrack Confronts Music’s New Landscape
Rick Rubin didn't feel beholden to Bret Easton Ellis' 1985 novel Less Than Zero when he signed on as music supervisor for a movie adaptation. So he decided to do something completely different. "The music [in the book] had a particular sensibility for its time and I don't know what...
Dolly Parton Says Steve Perry Will Sing on Her Upcoming Rock LP
Dolly Parton said Steve Perry will appear as a guest on her upcoming rock album. Earlier this year, the country legend said if she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she would begin work on an album of rock music. "I’m not expecting that I’ll get in," she said back in February, "but if I do, I'll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock 'n' roll album – which I've wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing. So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that."
Original Nazareth Singer Dan McCafferty Dead at 76
Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died at the age of 76. Longtime Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew announced the news on the band's Facebook account. "Dan died at 12:40 today," he wrote. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time."
Duran Duran Roars Through Rock Hall Performance, Despite Setbacks
Duran Duran's victory lap before making their acceptance speeches at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony experienced a couple of bumps in the road. The band's current lineup – singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – were set to be joined by two former Duran Duran members during the performance: Andy Taylor, the group’s guitarist and backing vocalist from 1980–86 and 2001–06, and multi-instrumentalist Warren Cuccurullo, who was with the band from 1989-2001.
Richie Sambora on Bon Jovi Reunion: ‘We’re Talking a Bit’
Richie Sambora admitted there have been conversations about his potential return to Bon Jovi. The guitarist kept things short while walking the red carpet of The Music Industry Trust Awards in London. When asked by U.K. outlet Metro about a hypothetical reunion with his former band at the 2023 Glastonbury festival, Sambora replied: “It's a possibility. We're talking a bit.” The guitarist reportedly had a "cheeky smile on his face" while giving the remark.
Bob Dylan’s Teenage Love Letters Go to Auction
A collection of love letters written by Bob Dylan in his teenage years has gone up for auction, with bidding starting at a cool $250,000. The 42 handwritten notes, totaling 150 pages and including a valentine, were sent to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1958 and 1959, when Dylan was roughly 17-18 years old and living in Hibbing, Minn. RR Auctions, the sale conductor, did not reveal the precise contents but offered a hint at what the letters contain.
Peter Gabriel Reveals New ‘i/o’ Album and 2023 Tour Plans
Peter Gabriel has announced a 2023 tour of the U.K. and Europe. The shows will include songs from i/o, his first album in over a decade. No further information on the album was available. A press release notes that "full details on the i/o album will follow." Gabriel's most recent album, 2011's New Blood, included orchestral rerecordings of songs from throughout his career; the year before, he released a covers album, Scratch My Back. Up from 2002 is his most recent collection of new, original songs.
Sammy Hagar Names Favorite Van Halen Album, Says Unreleased Song Exists
Sammy Hagar has enjoyed a successful career through several bands and his solo work, and while discussing his current Crazy Times album with The Circle, he compared it to some of the favorites throughout his career, in the process sharing what he felt was his best Van Halen album as well.
Here’s Why ZZ Top Just Performed With a Massive 17-String Bass
Fans who saw ZZ Top during their recent tour stop in Huntsville, Ala. witnessed an unusual sight, as bassist Elwood Francis briefly performed using an oversized 17-string bass. The mammoth instrument wasn’t just a prop. Francis proved it could actually be played by using the bass for ZZ Top’s first...
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Battling Stage Four Cancer
Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to join the group during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony after suffering a setback in his battle with cancer. Robert Downey Jr. introduced the group, and then Duran Duran performed three classic songs. Members of the group then...
Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles Pay Tribute to Carly Simon
Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles paid tribute to Carly Simon at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles. Simon recently lost both of her sisters to cancer, just a day apart, and did not attend the event. Bareilles read an acceptance letter in Simon's absence, then performed "Nobody Does It Better." Rodrigo then took the stage to cover Simon's signature hit, "You're So Vain."
Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp Induct Industry Legends
Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp took the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to welcome record executive Jimmy Iovine and entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman. Springsteen spoke after participating in a pre-recorded video honoring Iovine, who started his career as a recording engineer, working with such...
35 Years Ago: Cher Makes a Triumphant Return to Music
If you tell Cher she can't do something, chances are she'll set out to do it. That was more or less why she abandoned music in the early '80s and made a move toward professional acting. The decision did not garner much support from those around her, who insisted Cher couldn't be a serious actress given that she was already a singer. Cher had dreamed of acting since she was a child, however, and believed she need not be one or the other.
Chris Rock Will Be the First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
It’s been quite a 2022 for Chris Rock, and not always in a good way. You might have heard about this incident at the Academy Awards this year, it was sort of discussed a little bit. Will Smith slapped Rock in the face, on stage, in the middle of the ceremony, after Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.
No Bears review – Jafar Panahi’s piercingly self-aware study of film-making and fear
The Iranian director, who was imprisoned in July, crafts a complex meditation on artistic creativity and invisible borders. Earlier this year, the Iranian auteur Jafar Panahi was detained and ordered to serve a six-year prison sentence – the latest politically motivated attempt to silence an artist who has been banned from making movies since 2010. Despite the ban, Panahi has remained a creative thorn in the side of the Iranian authorities. His provocatively entitled This Is Not a Movie (2011) was smuggled out of Iran on a USB drive hidden inside a cake and premiered to great acclaim at Cannes. His next two features, Closed Curtain (2013) and Taxi Tehran (2015), earned him a Silver and Golden Bear respectively at the Berlin film festival, while 3 Faces (2018) won best screenplay at Cannes.
