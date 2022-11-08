Read full article on original website
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester
I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
Southeast Minnesota Couple Finds a Huge Diamond on Vacation
What a wild vacation this must have turned into! A couple from southeast Minnesota was on a road trip for their 10th anniversary when they found a huge diamond while in Arkansas. The couple, Jessica and Seth Erickson are actually from Chatfield. During their road trip, they stopped at this...
People From Around The World Visit This Minnesota Museum
It's slightly difficult to believe that people come from all over the world just to visit the SPAM Museum. But, it's true, “We have those visitors where this is their destination,” said Savile Lord of the SPAM Museum. On a normal year (remember those?) about a hundred and...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Kids Say the Darndest Things, Rochester 5th Grade Edition (VIDEO)
In 2018 I visited the classroom of Sarah Blaisdell, a 5th-grade teacher at Elton Hills Elementary (now at Rochester's Overland Elementary). The students were kind enough to let me ask them about their Thanksgiving plans, and what they were thankful for. Thanksgiving is still a couple of weeks away, but...
Minnesota Greenhouse Expanding Into Cucumbers
OWATONNA (WJON News) - A Minnesota-based fresh vegetable grower is expanding into another crop. Bushel Boy, the Owatonna-based grower of fresh tomatoes and strawberries is expanding its lineup to include cucumbers. Bushel Boy began 32 years ago producing tomatoes for upper Midwest markets. Two years ago, they started growing strawberries...
What Happens When You’re ‘Minnesota Nice’ at a Busy Intersection
We're fairly easy-going here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? 'Minnesota Nice' is a real thing-- but it doesn't have any place at this busy Rochester intersection. While this phenomenon could likely take place at several Rochester intersections, I'm specifically talking the intersection of 9th Street Northwest and West Circle Drive-- adjacent to the Kwik Trip, just off Highway 14.
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Good Day for Soup, Where to Get a Great Bowl in Owatonna
I'm a soup lover twelve months a year, but never is it more comforting than on one of these chilly Minnesota autumn days. I enjoy making soup at home -- sometimes on the stovetop, but more frequently in my Insta Pot or Crock Pot. There's nothing like walking in the door at the end of the day when a batch of soup has been in the slow cooker all day.
Rochester Grocery Store is Selling Your Thanksgiving Dinner in a Burrito
If you're hoping to do something a little different for Thanksgiving this year maybe give this a try: Thanksgiving dinner all mashed up in a burrito. There's a grocery store in Rochester, MN that's selling it!. I mean, that's what we all do anyway, is mash it all up on...
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
WJFW-TV
Minnesota man sentenced to 48 months for the drunk driving crash that killed former SPASH student
WINONA, MN (WJFW) - The Minnesota man convicted of killing a Stevens Point woman while drunk driving, was sentenced on Wednesday to 48 months in prison. Adam Anderson, 36, killed former Stevens Point Area Senior High student Hannah Goman, in a crash in February in Winona, Minnesota. According to the...
Austin Woman Killed by Deer Thrown Through Windshield
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision with an airborne deer late Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Austin woman. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says the 58-year-old victim was a passenger in an SUV that was headed north on a rural road just north of Austin around 5 PM when a deer crashed through the windshield. The Sheriff's Office report on the fatal incident indicates the deer had been struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and the collision sent the animal flying through the air.
KAAL-TV
New warrant issued for man arrested in Highway 52 rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued a new arrest warrant for a Rochester man arrested in an October rollover crash. Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez, 53, was arrested after the crash on an arrest warrant dating back to April 2022. He faces two charges of driving while intoxicated from September...
Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern Minnesota
A 46-year-old driver was killed when he rolled his pickup truck in southern Minnesota Friday night. The crash was reported at around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 22 in Minnesota Lake Township, about 30 miles northwest of Albert Lea. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jason Neubauer, of Wells, Minnesota, was...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman dies in two-vehicle accident involving a collision with a deer in rural Austin early Thursday evening
An Austin woman is dead after injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle accident involving a collision with a deer near the J.C. Hormel Nature Center early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at 5:09 p.m. Thursday evening to a motor vehicle deer crash involving two vehicles and injuries on 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik reported that responding deputies and officers arrived on the scene and observed a black Ford Escape on the shoulder of the roadway with heavy damage to the front windshield and roof area of the vehicle, with an adult female severely injured in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. EMS staff and all first responders started CPR on the victim, a 58-year-old female from Austin.
Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Major Fraud Schemes
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme and a second $4 million Medicaid fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Friday, 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
wiproud.com
Nurse charged after removing patient’s foot without permission
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) – A Wisconsin nurse is charged after a patient’s foot was amputated without permission, according to criminal charges filed on Nov. 3 in Pierce County Circuit Court. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand is charged with physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing great...
