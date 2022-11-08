ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester

I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Greenhouse Expanding Into Cucumbers

OWATONNA (WJON News) - A Minnesota-based fresh vegetable grower is expanding into another crop. Bushel Boy, the Owatonna-based grower of fresh tomatoes and strawberries is expanding its lineup to include cucumbers. Bushel Boy began 32 years ago producing tomatoes for upper Midwest markets. Two years ago, they started growing strawberries...
OWATONNA, MN
What Happens When You’re ‘Minnesota Nice’ at a Busy Intersection

We're fairly easy-going here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? 'Minnesota Nice' is a real thing-- but it doesn't have any place at this busy Rochester intersection. While this phenomenon could likely take place at several Rochester intersections, I'm specifically talking the intersection of 9th Street Northwest and West Circle Drive-- adjacent to the Kwik Trip, just off Highway 14.
ROCHESTER, MN
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
ROCHESTER, MN
Good Day for Soup, Where to Get a Great Bowl in Owatonna

I'm a soup lover twelve months a year, but never is it more comforting than on one of these chilly Minnesota autumn days. I enjoy making soup at home -- sometimes on the stovetop, but more frequently in my Insta Pot or Crock Pot. There's nothing like walking in the door at the end of the day when a batch of soup has been in the slow cooker all day.
OWATONNA, MN
Austin Woman Killed by Deer Thrown Through Windshield

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision with an airborne deer late Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Austin woman. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says the 58-year-old victim was a passenger in an SUV that was headed north on a rural road just north of Austin around 5 PM when a deer crashed through the windshield. The Sheriff's Office report on the fatal incident indicates the deer had been struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and the collision sent the animal flying through the air.
AUSTIN, MN
New warrant issued for man arrested in Highway 52 rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued a new arrest warrant for a Rochester man arrested in an October rollover crash. Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez, 53, was arrested after the crash on an arrest warrant dating back to April 2022. He faces two charges of driving while intoxicated from September...
ROCHESTER, MN
Austin woman dies in two-vehicle accident involving a collision with a deer in rural Austin early Thursday evening

An Austin woman is dead after injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle accident involving a collision with a deer near the J.C. Hormel Nature Center early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at 5:09 p.m. Thursday evening to a motor vehicle deer crash involving two vehicles and injuries on 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik reported that responding deputies and officers arrived on the scene and observed a black Ford Escape on the shoulder of the roadway with heavy damage to the front windshield and roof area of the vehicle, with an adult female severely injured in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. EMS staff and all first responders started CPR on the victim, a 58-year-old female from Austin.
AUSTIN, MN
Nurse charged after removing patient’s foot without permission

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) – A Wisconsin nurse is charged after a patient’s foot was amputated without permission, according to criminal charges filed on Nov. 3 in Pierce County Circuit Court. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand is charged with physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing great...
SPRING VALLEY, WI
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

