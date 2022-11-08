ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Record Powerball Drawing Held After Security Delay

UPDATE: The record-breaking Powerball drawing that was delayed by a security issue has now been held. According to CBS2, the winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. USA Today says that updated calculations had seen the jackpot grow to $2.04 billion dollars by Tuesday morning. A winner has not been identified.
Abortion was supposed to be a defining issue for Florida Democrats. What happened?

During his only debate with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist didn’t wait to be asked about abortion. In his opening statement, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor launched into an unprompted broadside against DeSantis, cautioning voters that his race presented a “stark contrast” between a candidate who believes in keeping abortions accessible and one who does not.
Fur??? Feathers??? Found Baked into a Delivery Pizza in Minnesota

The main question is with this situation is... what would you do if you found this after you bit into a pizza you had ordered? First... probably throw up. Well, that's just me, but the second would be to alert the place where the pizza came from. And third, probably never order from there again, and maybe not from anywhere. But that last part is me. I probably wouldn't be able to eat any sort of pizza again without having that sensation and image burned into my brain. YUCK!!
T. Rex Skull Found in South Dakota Going Up for Auction

A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota two years ago is going on the auction block in December. The Associated Press is reporting that Sotheby's is selling the 200-pound skull fossil, nicknamed 'Maximus', on December 9. It's expected to bring in between $15-$25 million. The 6 1/2-foot skull was...
