Read full article on original website
Related
morethanjustparks.com
ULTIMATE 3 Day Glacier National Park Itinerary (+ 5 or 7 Day)
They say a picture is worth a 1000 words, or in this case, a million acres. Glacier National Park, located in picturesque Flathead County, Montana, is the epitome of alpine beauty. The mountain peaks weave in between one another, framed by rolling hills dotted with wildflowers. Their prominent silhouette can...
morethanjustparks.com
5 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Maine (Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Maine. More Than Just Parks has 5 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
Comments / 0