ABC30 Fresno
Gov. Greg Abbott projected to win third term in race against Beto O'Rourke
AUSTIN, Texas -- Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decisively won a third term Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Beto O'Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America's supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban. The victory underlined Abbott's durability. Despite record...
ABC30 Fresno
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to hit Florida as Category 1 hurricane
Nicole has strengthened to a tropical storm as it approaches Florida, where hurricane warnings are now in effect. Nicole is forecast to continue to strengthen Tuesday and Wednesday, and is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall between Melbourne and Cocoa Beach Wednesday night. The storm...
ABC30 Fresno
18-year-old arrested for threat that prompted FBI warning for New Jersey synagogues
TRENTON, New Jersey -- A New Jersey teen was arrested Thursday for transmitting an online threat that prompted last week's FBI warning of a broad threat to the Jewish community in the state. The threat, which the FBI later said had been "mitigated," sent police scrambling to add extra patrols...
ABC30 Fresno
Suspect rams cars, steals van and truck during violent pursuit through SoCal
ANAHIEM, Calif. -- A man rammed into sheriff's cruisers, sideswiped cars and stole multiple vehicles during a desperate attempt to get away in a long and dangerous chase through the streets of Los Angeles and Orange counties on Wednesday. At one point, the suspect was seen ditching one stolen vehicle,...
ABC30 Fresno
At least 1 dead, 3 others rescued after being swept downstream in Ontario wash
ONTARIO, Calif. -- At least one person is dead and two others are unaccounted for after officials conducted a water rescue in Ontario Tuesday morning. Authorities received multiple calls about multiple people in a wash in the 1200 block of E. 4th Street around 9:46 a.m., according to the Ontario Fire Department. A swift water rescue team was dispatched to the area and conducted searches up and down the body of water.
