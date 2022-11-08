ONTARIO, Calif. -- At least one person is dead and two others are unaccounted for after officials conducted a water rescue in Ontario Tuesday morning. Authorities received multiple calls about multiple people in a wash in the 1200 block of E. 4th Street around 9:46 a.m., according to the Ontario Fire Department. A swift water rescue team was dispatched to the area and conducted searches up and down the body of water.

ONTARIO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO