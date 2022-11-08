ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ABC30 Fresno

Gov. Greg Abbott projected to win third term in race against Beto O'Rourke

AUSTIN, Texas -- Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decisively won a third term Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Beto O'Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America's supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban. The victory underlined Abbott's durability. Despite record...
TEXAS STATE
ABC30 Fresno

Tropical Storm Nicole expected to hit Florida as Category 1 hurricane

Nicole has strengthened to a tropical storm as it approaches Florida, where hurricane warnings are now in effect. Nicole is forecast to continue to strengthen Tuesday and Wednesday, and is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall between Melbourne and Cocoa Beach Wednesday night. The storm...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC30 Fresno

At least 1 dead, 3 others rescued after being swept downstream in Ontario wash

ONTARIO, Calif. -- At least one person is dead and two others are unaccounted for after officials conducted a water rescue in Ontario Tuesday morning. Authorities received multiple calls about multiple people in a wash in the 1200 block of E. 4th Street around 9:46 a.m., according to the Ontario Fire Department. A swift water rescue team was dispatched to the area and conducted searches up and down the body of water.
ONTARIO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy