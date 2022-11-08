Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Tracking results on Election Day in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Election Day has arrived and voters across Washington state are casting their votes to make their voices heard in the 2022 Midterm Elections. Get live updates and election results here. There are several key races on Washington ballots this year, including seats for US Senate and US...
Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races
SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
Election 2022: Latest Washington midterm election numbers
For up-to-date election results for some of the most impactful races in the 2022 election for the Puget Sound region, check back regularly as votes continue to be counted. U.S. Senate: Patty Murray (D) vs. Tiffany Smiley (R) CBS News and Associated Press has projected Sen. Patty Murray the winner...
KOMO News
Key races to watch in Washington state as early election results released
WASHINGTON — Election Day has wrapped up in Washington state, but it will still be weeks before results are certified due to mail-in voting in our state. However, early results released from the Secretary of State's Office show how some of the key races in Washington are starting to shape up.
KOMO News
Republican Tiffany Smiley pushes for votes in Washington ahead of Election Day
TUMWATER, Wash. — Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley made her final push before Election Day at campaign stops in the South Sound. Smiley greeted supporters at a stop in Tumwater Monday morning, sending a message to voters. “I will work with anyone to deliver results for you here in Washington...
Yakima Herald Republic
Why does WA reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they...
Midterms 2022: Latest national election results
National election results will begin updating the evening of Tuesday, November 8. Follow local Washington state election results here.
elkhornmediagroup.com
2022 Washington state and local preliminary results
2022 Washington General Election Results (preliminary) Advisory Vote No. 39: The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the tax on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon, costing $14 million in its first ten years, for government spending. The majority of voters (59.24 percent) said this tax should be repealed.
KUOW
A first look at WA's election results
Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
KUOW
2022 general election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 general election, as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These are preliminary results, as ballots will come in by mail for several more days. Congressional Seats. U.S. Senator. Patty Murray (D): 57%. Tiffany Smiley (R): 43%. U.S. Representative District 1.
Democrat, independent vie for Washington secretary of state
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state’s office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary. Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs faces nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson in Tuesday’s general election. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top...
knkx.org
Midterms live updates for Washington state
Welcome to KNKX’s Election 2022 live blog. 👇 Below you'll find local election updates and highlights from NPR's election coverage. 🗳 View live election results for key contests in Washington.
The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State
The Most Common Misspelled Towns In Washington State. There's no denying that Washington State is home to some beautiful towns and cities. From Seattle to Spokane, there's a lot to love about Evergreen State. Some People Spell Walla Walla Wrong, Here Are Another 5 Misspelled Towns In WA. However, there's...
Newsradio 610 KONA Election Center: See Results Here
(Olympia, WA) -- The following are unofficial results from the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election. (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Republican Party) 68,42967.31%. Doug White. (Prefers Democratic Party) 31,21030.7%. WRITE-IN 2,0171.98%. US Congressional District 5. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. (Prefers Republican Party) 100,23157.96%. Natasha Hill. (Prefers Democratic Party) 72,32941.83%
Washington State's Safest Cities
Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Washington State voted to end time changes in 2019. Why are we still doing this?
I would rather we stay on standard time myself. People complain about the "depressive" nature of sun setting too early, but I'm not particularly bothered by that. What I hate is waking up and getting dressed and leaving the house when it's still completely dark out.
Pig War of 1859 Saw England and America Fight Over Washington
Washington's history is a colorful one. It's one of the youngest states in the union, becoming the 42nd state in 1889. Several wars were fought between the United States and Indigenous tribes that lived in the then-Washington territory. The war we're going to talk about today didn't have any human...
If You See This Deadly Toad in Washington State, Don’t Lick It!
Toads Can Be Toxic If Licked According To National Park Service. I didn't realize that licking toads was a thing but the National Park Service is warning people that licking a certain kind of toad could have dire consequences. Infestation Of Poisonous Toads Has Florida Residents Calling Pest Control Specialists...
WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions
OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan. “When fires break...
The Best Town in Washington for Christmas
Eastern Washington is full of small towns that, in the winter snow, feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life. But one town - one Bavarian themed town - stands out from the rest: Leavenworth. From November 25th to December 24th, Leavenworth becomes Christmastown. The Most "Christmassy" Town in...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0