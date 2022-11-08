ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Tracking results on Election Day in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Election Day has arrived and voters across Washington state are casting their votes to make their voices heard in the 2022 Midterm Elections. Get live updates and election results here. There are several key races on Washington ballots this year, including seats for US Senate and US...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
2022 Washington state and local preliminary results

2022 Washington General Election Results (preliminary) Advisory Vote No. 39: The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the tax on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon, costing $14 million in its first ten years, for government spending. The majority of voters (59.24 percent) said this tax should be repealed.
WASHINGTON STATE
A first look at WA's election results

Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
SEATTLE, WA
Democrat, independent vie for Washington secretary of state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state’s office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary. Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs faces nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson in Tuesday’s general election. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsradio 610 KONA Election Center: See Results Here

(Olympia, WA) -- The following are unofficial results from the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election. (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Republican Party) 68,42967.31%. Doug White. (Prefers Democratic Party) 31,21030.7%. WRITE-IN 2,0171.98%. US Congressional District 5. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. (Prefers Republican Party) 100,23157.96%. Natasha Hill. (Prefers Democratic Party) 72,32941.83%
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington State's Safest Cities

Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
WASHINGTON STATE
WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions

OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan. “When fires break...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Best Town in Washington for Christmas

Eastern Washington is full of small towns that, in the winter snow, feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life. But one town - one Bavarian themed town - stands out from the rest: Leavenworth. From November 25th to December 24th, Leavenworth becomes Christmastown. The Most "Christmassy" Town in...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Pasco WA
