ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miami.edu

Miami Book Fair features street fair, book sellers, authors

The Miami Book Fair will transform Downtown Miami from Nov. 13–20 into a space for authors, readers, musicians, artists, and fans to experience literature and the arts in true Miami fashion. Brimming with conversations featuring critically acclaimed authors, an open-air street fair with family-friendly activities, and exciting evening events,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miami.edu

Double alumna blazes trails in the legal profession

With her recent appointment as president of the American Bar Association, which makes her the eleventh woman and third University of Miami School of Law alumna to head the organization in its 144-year history, Enix-Ross paused to reflect on the key opportunities, people, and institutions that proved foundational to her history-making ascent.
CORAL GABLES, FL
miami.edu

Cadets eager to join the ranks of veterans

Across the country, Nov. 11 is being celebrated as Veterans Day in honor of the men and women who serve or have served in the United States armed forces. The date is recognized in many countries around the world, originally as “Armistice Day” and the end of World War I—which officially ended “on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” in 1918.
CORAL GABLES, FL
miami.edu

University Libraries welcome Digital Initiatives and Metadata Librarian

The University of Miami Libraries are pleased to welcome Melia Jean-Baptiste as the digital initiatives and metadata librarian for the Department of Metadata and Discovery Services, effective September 12, 2022. In this role, Melia is responsible for creating, reviewing, and editing descriptive metadata for digital collections and research assets. She also contributes to the production of descriptive metadata for physical collections and participates in project planning for digital projects and initiatives, including grant work.
CORAL GABLES, FL
miami.edu

New course offers students guaranteed path to becoming educators

In an effort to attract students to the teaching profession and address the national shortage of teachers, a group of Miami education thought leaders has created a new initiative—the Teacher Accelerator Program (TAP)—and launched it for the first time this year at the University of Miami. Partners for...
MIAMI, FL
miami.edu

Christina Frohock Joins 2 Podcasts to Discuss New Paper on Lolita as a Sentencing Memorandum

Professor of Legal Writing Christina Frohock recently published an article “Legal Fiction: Reading Lolita as a Sentencing Memorandum” in the Albany Law Review. Using the example of Vladimir Nabokov’s classic novel Lolita, the article explains how the novel can be read as a prolonged sentencing memorandum. Frohock was also a guest in two podcasts to discuss her article – in the Set for Sentencing podcast with Doug Passon and in Miami Law’s Explainer.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy