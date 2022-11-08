Across the country, Nov. 11 is being celebrated as Veterans Day in honor of the men and women who serve or have served in the United States armed forces. The date is recognized in many countries around the world, originally as “Armistice Day” and the end of World War I—which officially ended “on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” in 1918.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO