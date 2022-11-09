ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mayor: Student dies after shooting in Seattle high school

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1or1va_0j3NJjc300

SEATTLE (AP) — A student was shot to death at a Seattle high school Tuesday morning, and police arrested a suspect on a public bus about an hour later, officials said.

The student died after being treated at a hospital, Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed during an afternoon news conference. The victim was not identified, and police declined to say whether the suspect is also a student.

The shooting happened at Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m., Seattle police said. Officers entered the school, found one person shot provided aid until medics arrived.

Officers secured the school. The suspect was taken into custody by 11:10 a.m on a King County Metro bus, authorities said.

Students were released after talking with police. Seattle Public Schools canceled classes at the school Wednesday.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said law enforcement officers arrived within four minutes of the report, and a team immediately went inside to provide emergency first aid to the victim. Medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived to treat the victim within 10 minutes of the initial call, Diaz said.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones said the shooting is believed to have been a “targeted attack.”

“We have no reason to believe this was part of a bigger plan,” Jones said.

Jones said that the police investigation would reveal more details about what happened in the coming days, but for now his priority “is to make sure the students and the families are safe.”

Comments / 16

Marc
3d ago

Great idea to remove school resource officers from the schools. Just another failure by liberals in seattle.

Reply(1)
23
James Tucker
2d ago

Senseless loss of life. Defund the police. This is Seattle's Democratic leadership's policies in action. Here are a few simple facts: 1. Criminals do not obey laws. 2. Criminals are cowards. They go for softer weak targets. Gun free zones in addition to no police mean they can go on a shooting rampage with immediate impunity. The only way to make schools safer is to make them a hard target. Entry control control points, armed teachers and staff. Provide tactical training for staff and proficiency pay for being armed as well as personal liability insurance. Immediately available firearms will save lives and deter future shootings. I bet the teachers inside Uvalde Texas school would have wanted a gun to protect themselves as well as the students/children. Police were outside building figuratively waiting around for doughnut and pizza.

Reply(2)
8
Donna K. Hickok
2d ago

I tend to blame INSLEE he can stop crime add more police and unfortunately I believe this state could pay for policeat every school. ARMED!! also kids should have to go through a metal detector atthe entrance. it hurts to say this but if we have no protection we will see more and more death!! kids are sitting ducks and shame on anyone that doesn't want them protected!!

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

Child Shot During Suspected Road Rage Incident Near Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Judge declares mistrial for driver accused in Lakewood police murders

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County judge declared a mistrial in Darcus Allen's re-trial due to a hung jury. Jurors on Thursday were unable to come to a decision in the re-trial and told the judge that they didn't think they would be able to in the future. They had been deliberating since Oct. 31.
LAKEWOOD, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious Seattle pimp

Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp. Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Student killed in Ingraham High School shooting, suspect arrested

Seattle police arrested a suspect in a shooting at a north Seattle high school Tuesday morning that left one student dead. The shooting happened at Ingraham High School on North 135th Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle police said. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said. They did not identify the victim.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Felony charges filed against man for King County armed carjacking spree

A 22-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies this week in connection to a series of armed carjackings in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle on Monday. The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Maar Rambang with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree identity theft.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel

EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
EVERETT, WA
KXL

King County Makes Deal With Union For Deputy Body Cameras

SEATTLE (AP) – King County and the union representing sheriff’s deputies have reached an agreement that would allow for deputies to carry body and dashboard cameras, but it’s drawing pushback from the county’s police oversight agency. The Seattle Times reports the new collective bargaining agreement between...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Suspect in triple carjacking facing multiple charges

KENT, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 7 when the carjacking suspect was arrested. The man accused of carjacking three vehicles in King County on Nov. 7 faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery. Maar Teng Rambang was also charged with second-degree assault, unlawful possession of...
KING COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

One hospitalized after shooting at Seattle high school

(SEATTLE) — One person was shot at Ingraham High School in Seattle Tuesday morning, suffering life-threatening injuries, according to Seattle police. One person has been arrested, police said. The school has been secured, police added. The victim has not been identified and further information was not released. Ingraham High...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions

A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
ARLINGTON, WA
KIMA TV

Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child

RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hundreds attend memorial service for slain Central District business owner

(SEATTLE) - Hundreds attended a memorial service for D’Vonne Pickett Jr at Climate Pledge Arena. The Central District small business owner was shot and killed in October. Attendees entered to the sound of gospel music and the sight of hundreds of flowers. Many mourners donned red, a favorite color of Pickett’s and a color he wore playing division one basketball for Seattle University.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy